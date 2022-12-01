News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Dec 01, 2022 at 08:29 AM
slye120111

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

Slye appeared in four games for the Washington Commanders during the month of November. In those four games he was a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals made and knocked in 7-of-8 extra points. Of Slye's 10 made field goals, two were from 50-plus yards, including a 58-yarder which was the second-longest field goal made in the month of November in the NFC.

Slye finished the month of November leading all NFC kickers in field goals made (10), total points (37) and field goal percentage (100.0). Slye ranked No. 2 in the NFC in 50-plus yard field goals made (2).

Slye is only the fifth member of the franchise to capture NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. He joins S Pat Eilers (1993), P Matt Turk (1997), K Dustin Hopkins (2016) and P Tress Way (2022) as the only players to receive the honor.

Slye is the 18th Washington player to receive NFC Player of the Month honors and the first since P Tress who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October of 2022.

It is the first time in franchise history that two Washington players won NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in back-to-back months in the same year. It is only the second time in franchise history that the franchise had two players win NFC Player of the Month honors in consecutive months, which was in 1991 when LB Wilber Marshall captured NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October of 1991 and WR Gary Clark captured NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November of 1991.

Slye has also captured NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors this year. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 10, following the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders host first-ever HBCU Sales Symposium

Carrying forth the spirit of what is already a historic season, the Washington Commanders brought to life another forward-thinking franchise first by hosting the inaugural Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) Sales Symposium on Nov. 15 at FedExField.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera commends rookies for how they have stepped up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

news

Jahan Dotson supports American Cancer Society for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

The American Cancer Society is working to vanquish this monster of cancer and the struggles it poses to so many, which is why Dotson has chosen to highlight organization on his cleats for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

news

Practice report | Containing Mariota provided Commanders with game plan for Daniel Jones, Giants

Daniel Jones has hurt the Commanders on the ground in the past. Seeing how the Commanders handled Marcus Mariota gives him confidence for how the defense can stop the NFC East quarterback

news

Commanders-Giants Week 13 injury report

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have announced their injury reports for the Week 13 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A pivotal battle against the 'G-Men'

The Washington Commanders will play the first of back-to-back games against the New York Giants on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Clark is a big fan of atmosphere at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

news

'A heck of a tandem': Jon Allen, Daron Payne are a duo to be reckoned with

Allen and Payne have been two of the best defensive tackles all season, and they are helping to keep the Commanders' playoff hopes alive.

news

Week 13 power rankings | Commanders continue to collect national attention

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last seven games and have playoff aspirations in November. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

From the booth | A few asks

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein lists what he would like to see from the Commanders for the last five games.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' with each game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Advertising