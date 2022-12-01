Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

Slye appeared in four games for the Washington Commanders during the month of November. In those four games he was a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals made and knocked in 7-of-8 extra points. Of Slye's 10 made field goals, two were from 50-plus yards, including a 58-yarder which was the second-longest field goal made in the month of November in the NFC.

Slye finished the month of November leading all NFC kickers in field goals made (10), total points (37) and field goal percentage (100.0). Slye ranked No. 2 in the NFC in 50-plus yard field goals made (2).

Slye is only the fifth member of the franchise to capture NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. He joins S Pat Eilers (1993), P Matt Turk (1997), K Dustin Hopkins (2016) and P Tress Way (2022) as the only players to receive the honor.

Slye is the 18th Washington player to receive NFC Player of the Month honors and the first since P Tress who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October of 2022.

It is the first time in franchise history that two Washington players won NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in back-to-back months in the same year. It is only the second time in franchise history that the franchise had two players win NFC Player of the Month honors in consecutive months, which was in 1991 when LB Wilber Marshall captured NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October of 1991 and WR Gary Clark captured NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November of 1991.