Jon Allen and Cole Holcomb Team Up with Redskins and BEDGEAR in Donating Performance Beds and Pillows to Operation Homefront

In honor of the Washington Redskins Salute to Service Month, BEDGEAR teamed up with Jonathon Allen and Cole Holcomb on Tuesday morning to donate 34 Performance mattresses and 44 Performance pillows to the Operation Homefront Transitional Housing Village in Gaithersburg, MD.
The Transitional Housing Village is an Operation Homefront core program providing families with rent and utilities-free housing, enabling them to heal together, while bridging the gap between military pay ending and veteran benefits beginning. At the Village, military families work with a caseworker and financial counselor to build up savings, reduce debt and develop a customized plan as they prepare to transition back into civilian life. The Village in Gaithersburg is the oldest of three nationwide and houses ten transitioning families, all of which received new performance mattresses and pillows Tuesday morning. Retired Marine Sergeant and current Village tenant, Fantrella Turner, thanked players and staff as new mattresses were placed in her apartment "This Village and housing program provided a stepping stone in my transition for my family and I, and to receive further support from BEDGEAR and players with so much influence in our community feels welcoming and great all together."
BEDGEAR's Lead of Player Development, Holly Adorno, opened the morning by giving remarks at breakfast where players, Village residents, and moving staff gathered to celebrate the special occasion. "When BEDGEAR was announced as the Official Performance Sleep System of the (Washington) Redskins in October our team was excited to work with each player and coach to maximize their performance with our products. Today, it's such a privilege to do the same with men and women that have protected our country.. We're proud to work with the Redskins in a collaborative effort to support such a great cause (in Operation Homefront) and align ourselves with their outstanding military initiatives."
Mattress Warehouse, the official retailer of BEDGEAR in the region, was also in attendance at the event contributing bed frames and coordinating the delivery of the performance mattresses/pillows. The Mattress Warehouse staff engaged with military families and supported event logistics from start to finish. Mattress Warehouse representatives were proud to continue their own military initiatives and partner with BEDGEAR in the donation to Operation Homefront in honor of Salute to Service month.
Redskins Defensive End, Jonathon Allen, and Inside Linebacker, Cole Holcomb, arrived at the Transitional Housing Village at 9:45 AM prepared to help move the mattresses into the complex and meet the military families. Both players have closer ties to the military than most, as Allen's father is twenty-two year retired Army Sergeant First Class and brother who has served seven years in the Army (and currently acts as a recruiter), as well as Holcomb whose father served in the United States Navy and attests his time in the military brought structure and foundation to his life. Allen concluded his time with the families with some closing remarks about the people and programs he'd been working with all morning "Organizations like Operation Homefront and programs like this Village are incredibly important. Anyone that comes from a military household can recognize that immediately, and it's unfortunate not everyone understands the struggles of transitioning service members. I'm proud to be a part of a team that not only recognizes that, but acts on it when they can."
The two hour event concluded with all ten families receiving their new performance beds, and a few families were given tips on how to improve their own sleep cycles with tips from BEDGEAR staff on positioning and methods. On behalf of the Washington Redskins, we'd like to thank BEDGEAR for their generosity in donating their products to families this holiday season. Special thanks to the Operation Homefront staff for helping facilitate the donation and hosting a fantastic morning event.