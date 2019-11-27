Jon Allen and Cole Holcomb Team Up with Redskins and BEDGEAR in Donating Performance Beds and Pillows to Operation Homefront

Mattress Warehouse, the official retailer of BEDGEAR in the region, was also in attendance at the event contributing bed frames and coordinating the delivery of the performance mattresses/pillows. The Mattress Warehouse staff engaged with military families and supported event logistics from start to finish. Mattress Warehouse representatives were proud to continue their own military initiatives and partner with BEDGEAR in the donation to Operation Homefront in honor of Salute to Service month.

Redskins Defensive End, Jonathon Allen, and Inside Linebacker, Cole Holcomb, arrived at the Transitional Housing Village at 9:45 AM prepared to help move the mattresses into the complex and meet the military families. Both players have closer ties to the military than most, as Allen's father is twenty-two year retired Army Sergeant First Class and brother who has served seven years in the Army (and currently acts as a recruiter), as well as Holcomb whose father served in the United States Navy and attests his time in the military brought structure and foundation to his life. Allen concluded his time with the families with some closing remarks about the people and programs he'd been working with all morning "Organizations like Operation Homefront and programs like this Village are incredibly important. Anyone that comes from a military household can recognize that immediately, and it's unfortunate not everyone understands the struggles of transitioning service members. I'm proud to be a part of a team that not only recognizes that, but acts on it when they can."