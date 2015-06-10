Kirk Cousins Hosting Two Youth Camps In Michigan

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be hosting a football camp on Friday July 10 and Saturday July 11 in his hometown of Holland, Mich.

The camp – which is for local middle schoolers – will include four different football sessions, evening activities including dodgeball and a lunch with dads and other male role models.

Then on Saturday, July 18, Cousins will be hosting a seven-on-seven tournament for high schoolers.

The fee is $150 per team and includes shirts, Cousins' book "Game Changer," and prizes for the winning team.

"Those two weekends are a lot of fun," Cousins told Redskins.com. "This will be the third year we're doing it. We have fun with it and it's a good time. We put them up in the dorms and just have a blast."

For more information on both camps, visit KirkCousins.org.

