Kirk Cousins Hosting Two Youth Camps In Michigan

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be hosting a football camp on Friday July 10 and Saturday July 11 in his hometown of Holland, Mich.
The camp – which is for local middle schoolers – will include four different football sessions, evening activities including dodgeball and a lunch with dads and other male role models.
Then on Saturday, July 18, Cousins will be hosting a seven-on-seven tournament for high schoolers.
The fee is $150 per team and includes shirts, Cousins' book "Game Changer," and prizes for the winning team.
"Those two weekends are a lot of fun," Cousins told Redskins.com. "This will be the third year we're doing it. We have fun with it and it's a good time. We put them up in the dorms and just have a blast."
For more information on both camps, visit KirkCousins.org.
