Kirk Cousins Records Reception Off Of The Hands Of...Kirk Cousins

Gain yards any way possible.
If you happen to peruse through the official play-by-play from last night's Washington Redskins-Baltimore Ravens game, which the burgundy and gold won by a final of 31-13, you may notice "K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Cousins to WAS 41 for 3 yards."
No, that is not a typo. And no, there aren't two K. Cousins on the roster.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins really did complete a pass to himself.
The pass wasn't intended for himself, but after it was swatted down, Cousins caught the ball and, without hesitation, ran up the sideline for three yards, sliding before contact.
It is in fact the Michigan State product's first reception of his career.
He finished the night 20-for-29 for 190 yards along with a touchdown and an interception.
You can read about his performance here.
