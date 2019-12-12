'Let's Take Somebody Home With Us': Divisional Games Provide Redskins With Plenty To Play For

Defensively, the team has also made strides. Its allowing fewer than 20 points per game over their last three contests and has totaled 17 sacks, which is among the most in the league during that stretch. That's helped the Redskins secure wins in two of the past three weeks, with their only defeat coming by five points on the road against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

The Redskins' biggest issue during this stretch has been starting slow, as both the Panthers and Packers went up 14-0 in the first quarter. Fixing this issue would go a long way towards potentially avenging those early-season losses within the NFC East.