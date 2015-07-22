Look For Compton, Kerrigan In 'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No' Tonight

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Set your DVR's. The highly anticipated (relatively speaking) "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No" hits the SyFy channel at 9 p.m. ET tonight. But why should you care?

If you remember, Redskins offensive lineman Tom Compton and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan filmed scenes for the movie back in March, though nothing has been confirmed whether they will actually make the final cut. Oh, the suspense.