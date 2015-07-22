Look For Compton, Kerrigan In 'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No' Tonight

RELATED LINKS:
Set your DVR's. The highly anticipated (relatively speaking) "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No" hits the SyFy channel at 9 p.m. ET tonight. But why should you care?
If you remember, Redskins offensive lineman Tom Compton and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan filmed scenes for the movie back in March, though nothing has been confirmed whether they will actually make the final cut. Oh, the suspense.
To refresh, Compton is supposedly playing a journalist interviewing Michele Bachmann, asking her about the potential for Great Whites to hit the nation's capital, as if it's a real question to begin with.
Kerrigan, meanwhile, filmed a few scenes in the Comcast Sports Net studio, which masked as the air and space department's headquarters, along with Brian Mitchell.
Here's to both guys getting some screen time, and staying free of flying sets of jaws.
(Also, Frankie Muniz is in this movie, the first step in his Munizaissance).
