Lowe's Hosts Second Do-It-Yourself Workshop at FedExField

In partnership with Lowe's Home Improvement, the Washington Redskins hosted twenty-five service members and military spouses at FedExField on January 9th for the second of four Home Improvement Workshops of the 2019-20 season. Beginning at 1100, twenty-five military members and spouses were escorted to the FedExField Deleon Lounge, where they enjoyed breakfast by Dunkin Donuts and opening remarks by Lowe's Service Manager, Maritza Cooper.

Cooper proudly pointed out that the Lowe's Hero's instructing the Do-It-Yourself Workshop hailed from the lone Lowe's retail location in Washington, DC - Store #3256. "At a national level, Lowe's has made it a priority to hire military members, spouses, and veterans for almost 75 years. You see camo vests in every Lowe's retail location indicating that Lowe's associate has served in our armed forces. We're proud of that - and as you can see - our entire staff has a strong military background based on the associates we have here today."

The hour long workshop was filled with laughs and knowledge. Participants engaged in the workshop and went home with new tools to fix holes in their own walls.Additionally, participants were pleased to learn about both the Lowe's and Redskins military initiatives individually and collaboratively throughout the season. A key point in the workshop featured photos being displayed on a screen in the Deleon Lounge of the before & after photos of the Huddle for 100 Lowe's Renovation of the USO Warrior & Family Center at Fort Belvoir. The $50,000 renovation was a collabortive effort of Redskins Alumni and Lowe's Heroes. "It's just nice to see that our local football organization can partner with a company with such a rich history supporting our military community" said Mary Edwards, a workshop participant.