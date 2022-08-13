Meet the Coaches: Petra Pope

Outside of that comfort zone has come some of the most extraordinary moments – the kind that Pope had glimpses of just in her mind's eyes when she first took the job. One of the first and perhaps one of the most profound happened last year during the team's inaugural performance in Richmond at training camp.

"When they performed as a team, I literally got teary eyed and I said at that moment, 'Damn this is going to be some good stuff," Petra said. "I just got goosebumps. I was so proud of what we put together. I was so proud of how the performers embraced the new philosophy."

This new philosophy has also carried into the team's fashion, an area Petra is particularly passionate about. When it comes to formulating this team's look, she takes an approach similar to the one she's taken on the dance side of her work by observing and experimenting.

"I love looking at what is trendy and seeing how we can translate that into a costume or uniform," she said.

Whether it be the dress or the dance routines, the Command Force has shown it isn't afraid to to experiment with ideas and take chances. That mentality, Petra believes, has the potential to not only bring this team to new heights but also others around the league. Change can breed change.