News & Notes: Landry, Rogers Sidelined vs. Titans

Nov 22, 2010 at 01:06 PM
The Redskins' secondary was shorthanded on Sunday in Tennessee, with safety LaRon Landry and cornerback Carlos Rogers sidelined with injuries.

Landry has been slowed by a lingering Achilles injury that has bothered him the last few weeks.

Rogers suffered a hamstring injury in last Monday night's game vs. Philadelphia.

Landry and Rogers did not make the trip to Tennessee.

Reed Doughty drew the start at strong safety, while Phillip Buchanon moved into the starting lineup in place of Rogers.

Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said before the game that he was looking forward to seeing how some of the young backups in the secondary would fare on Sunday against the Titans.

"We have guys that have played a lot of football [in the secondary]," defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said. "Reed has played a lot of football, Kareem has played a lot. Obviously Anderson Russell hasn't. We have Kevin Barnes who deserves an opportunity and we have Byron Westbrook.

"We have some guys that if [Landry and Rogers] can't for some reason...I will look forward to seeing how they play."

The Titans have a veteran wide receiver corps that now includes Randy Moss, who was claimed on waivers on Nov. 8. Moss, who has 949 career receptions, made his second start with the Titans after stints with the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

The Redskins' secondary went into the game ranked 31st in the NFL in pass defense, allowing an average of 286.6 yards per game through the air.

-- REDSKINS' FASHION STATEMENT

The Redskins wore white jersey and gold pants in Sunday's game at Tennessee, along with their traditional Indian head helmet.

It was the first time in franchise history that the team wore that uniform combination including the helmet.

The Redskins last wore the white jersey and gold pants combination on Sept. 23, 2007 in a throwback game against the New York Giants at FedExField.

