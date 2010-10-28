News & Notes: McNabb Plans to Stay Aggressive





In Donovan McNabb's 12-year NFL career, interceptions have been few and far between.

In fact, he has thrown so few picks that he entered the 2010 season as the NFL's all-time leader in interception percentage, at just 2.10 percent. And his 216 career touchdowns and 100 interceptions was the third-best ratio all-time in NFL history.

So it comes as a surprise to see McNabb, in his first year in Washington, with just six touchdown passes and seven interceptions at midseason.

He has thrown four interceptions in his last two games, just the third time that has happened in his career and the first time since midway through the 2008 season.

It has cost McNabb's spot in the record books. He has fallen behind former NFL quarterback Neil O'Donnell in all-time interception percentage. (O'Donnell is atop the list at 2.11 percent and McNabb is second at 2.14.)

McNabb has thrived off minimizing interceptions in his career – it's one of the reasons he has a .648 winning percentage in his career.

He is confident that he can minimize interceptions in the second half of the season, especially as he grows more comfortable in the Redskins' offense.

He plans to stay aggressive in the passing game, though.

"As a quarterback, any time you get hesitant, that's when sacks or fumbles or things of that nature happen," he said. "So you have to know what you're seeing, recognize it and go for it.

"Things will change back to my style. I'm not a guy who throws interceptions. But still you have to watch what you did and learn from it."

One of his interceptions came on third downs, an area of struggle for the Redskins' offense most of the season. The offense is converting 25.3 percent of third downs this season.

"We have found ourselves in too many third-and-long situations and that's something we want to avoid," McNabb said.

Interceptions are a hot topic around Redskins Park this week after DeAngelo Hall's four picks vs. Chicago's Jay Cutler last Sunday.

In his post-game press conference, Cutler said he would continue to target Hall the next time he faced him.

Asked about Cutler's comments, McNabb replied: "You don't want to shy away from anyone. Deion Sanders was probably one of the best that ever played – he and Darrell Green. Would you go after him? Yes. Would you continue to go after him? You have to be smart on what routes that you can do that.

"I think what Jay was saying was that you have to stay aggressive and you can't shy away from any player. I don't know if it was the right timing for him to say it., but as a quarterback he's pretty much right.

"You don't want to play to one side of the field because there are guys on the other side. You have to go through your reads and just make sure you give guys an opportunity to make plays for you."

-- REDSKINS SIGN DAVIS TO PRACTICE SQUAD

The Redskins have signed running back James Davis to the practice squad, head coach Mike Shanahan said on Wednesday.

Davis takes the spot of running back Quinn Porter, who was released.

(On Tuesday, the Redskins announced they had signed running back Jeremiah Johnson to the practice squad, but Johnson was released a short while later when Davis became available.)

Davis entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2009.

He played in six games as a reserve with the Browns. He had 13 carries for 24 yards and four receptions for five yards in limited action.

He was released by the Browns earlier this week.