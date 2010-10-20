News & Notes: Shanahan On Haynesworth, Trade Deadline





The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and all eyes are on defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, the subject of trade rumors since last April.

There's a "pretty good chance" that Haynesworth will not be traded, head coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday.

Shanahan would not say it with a degree of certainty, though.

"I'll be so glad when [the trading deadline] is over with and we don't have to talk about this anymore," he said. "We have been answering this question for the last six months every day. You'll just have to wait and see."

Pressed further, Shanahan said: "You just never know. You're just going to have to wait."

Haynesworth has missed the last two games following the death of his brother in a motorcycle accident in Nashville on Oct. 7.

He left the Redskins the next day and returned to the team on Oct. 14.

He was deactivated for the Colts game because he missed game plan installation and his conditioning was not up to par after six days away from the team, Shanahan said.

"We worked him last Friday, we worked him last Saturday, getting some conditioning in and getting him back into the flow of things," Shanahan said. "Hopefully once we start practicing [this week], he'll be feeling pretty good, his mindset is ready to go, and he has had a few days of conditioning to get ready to go."

Shanahan was asked why Haynesworth watched the Redskins-Colts game from a FedExField suite instead of the sidelines.

Replied Shanahan: "The only people we have on the sidelines are the ones that coaches ask to be there. Everybody that is inactive for a game we ask them to go up to a certain box. We had two guys on the sidelines, and those guys had direct roles on the sidelines during the game. Everyone else was up in box."

-- UPDATE ON COOLEY'S CONCUSSION

Chris Cooley is expected to see a concussion specialist this week to determine his availability for practice this week.

Cooley suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday night's game vs. Indianapolis.

If Cooley is unable to play against the Bears, then Fred Davis would start at tight end.

Davis started 10 games last year when Cooley was sidelined with a fractured ankle. Davis caught 48 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns.

"Fred stepped up last year when Chris went down," Mike Shanahan said. "Hopefully Chris won't be out but if he is out we have a lot of confidence in Fred."

This year, Davis has had a lesser role – just six catches for 96 yards – with Cooley back in the lineup.

-- CONFIDENCE IN GANO

Through the first six games, kicker Graham Gano has connected on 12-of-16 field goal attempts and 3-of-6 from 40 yards or longer.

In Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, Gano missed a 48-yard field goal but later came back to convert a 39-yarder.

"I have a lot of confidence in Graham," Mike Shanahan said. "He has done a great job. Like all kickers, you're going to miss some. But you have to have a mindset that's part of the job and you have to come back with a lot of confidence."