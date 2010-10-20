News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

News & Notes: Shanahan On Haynesworth, Trade Deadline

Oct 20, 2010 at 06:55 AM
164968.jpg


The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and all eyes are on defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, the subject of trade rumors since last April.

There's a "pretty good chance" that Haynesworth will not be traded, head coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday.

Shanahan would not say it with a degree of certainty, though.

"I'll be so glad when [the trading deadline] is over with and we don't have to talk about this anymore," he said. "We have been answering this question for the last six months every day. You'll just have to wait and see."

Pressed further, Shanahan said: "You just never know. You're just going to have to wait."

Haynesworth has missed the last two games following the death of his brother in a motorcycle accident in Nashville on Oct. 7.

He left the Redskins the next day and returned to the team on Oct. 14.

He was deactivated for the Colts game because he missed game plan installation and his conditioning was not up to par after six days away from the team, Shanahan said.

"We worked him last Friday, we worked him last Saturday, getting some conditioning in and getting him back into the flow of things," Shanahan said. "Hopefully once we start practicing [this week], he'll be feeling pretty good, his mindset is ready to go, and he has had a few days of conditioning to get ready to go."

Shanahan was asked why Haynesworth watched the Redskins-Colts game from a FedExField suite instead of the sidelines.

Replied Shanahan: "The only people we have on the sidelines are the ones that coaches ask to be there. Everybody that is inactive for a game we ask them to go up to a certain box. We had two guys on the sidelines, and those guys had direct roles on the sidelines during the game. Everyone else was up in box."

-- UPDATE ON COOLEY'S CONCUSSION

Chris Cooley is expected to see a concussion specialist this week to determine his availability for practice this week.

Cooley suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday night's game vs. Indianapolis.

If Cooley is unable to play against the Bears, then Fred Davis would start at tight end.

Davis started 10 games last year when Cooley was sidelined with a fractured ankle. Davis caught 48 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns.

"Fred stepped up last year when Chris went down," Mike Shanahan said. "Hopefully Chris won't be out but if he is out we have a lot of confidence in Fred."

This year, Davis has had a lesser role – just six catches for 96 yards – with Cooley back in the lineup.

-- CONFIDENCE IN GANO

Through the first six games, kicker Graham Gano has connected on 12-of-16 field goal attempts and 3-of-6 from 40 yards or longer.

In Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, Gano missed a 48-yard field goal but later came back to convert a 39-yarder.

"I have a lot of confidence in Graham," Mike Shanahan said. "He has done a great job. Like all kickers, you're going to miss some. But you have to have a mindset that's part of the job and you have to come back with a lot of confidence."

Shanahan added: "He missed one [against the Colts], but he came back and made the next one and that shows he forgot about the first one. He did what he had to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising