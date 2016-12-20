Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.
The day after a Redskins game, you can get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!
That means you can get one (1) free topping today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on *Monday Night Football *at FedExField.
Running back Robert Kelley gave you your free topping, thanks to his five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Who's hungry?