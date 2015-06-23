PHOTO: You'll Want This Redskins Golf Bag

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

It's golfing season, and if you were inspired to hit the links after the U.S. Open, or you just like to drive golf carts, consider this: you could do it with a Redskins golf bag.

One diehard fan is already proudly repping on every hole.

In case you were worried about its functionality, it appears to be the equivalent of most of the standard bags, complete with a kickstand and tons of pouches.

Plus, you've got the logo, name and colors to help boast your pride.

Got a golf tournament coming up? You know what to do.

.

.