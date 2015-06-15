PHOTOS: Grill In Redskins Style This Season

RELATED LINKS:
Tailgating is a tradition celebrated every home game at FedExField. Those that want to do it well, however, should consider these two photos.
Recently posted into the Facebook fan group "Hail To The Redskins," this picture makes you first admire the all-burgundy apron and hat, the perfect combo to label yourself the party's grill master.
Notice the burgundy tongs, too.
Add the outfit to this hulking grill, complete with the Redskins logo, an overhead covering and wheels for easy transport to games and you've just become a grilling God (that is still humble enough to Hail to the Redskins).
Enjoy being the talk of the Fourth of July barbecue, both the event and the food.
