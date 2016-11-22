Pierre Garçon Shows He Can Still 'Do A Lot Of Things' In Redskins Victory

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Redskins ahead by five points, Cousins launched a 70-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon, who beat cornerback LaDarius Gunter in man coverage up the left seam of the field.

The play was the Redskins' longest from scrimmage this season, surpassing a 57-yard reception by Josh Doctson in Week 2 and a 57-yard rush by Matt Jones in Week 4, and was Garçon's longest catch since Week 7 of 2014. It also represented a reminder to fans that Garçon remains a versatile threat, and not just a middle-yardage option.

"I can do a lot of things, people try to put you in a box, but you know I just enjoy playing football," Garçon said. "Whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do it 100 percent. Just happy we connected."

"I always try to remind people what I can do, but people are always going to see what they see," he later added.

Garçon finished with six receptions for 116 yards, his first 100-yard game since Week 3 of the 2014 season. He also became the 11th player to record 4,000 receiving yards with the Redskins when he collected a 17-yard catch in the first half.

"He has the potential to do it all," Cousins said. "He was brought here to be a No. 1 receiver for a reason when [Coach Mike] Shanahan brought him in. He has the juice and can go down the field and can make a lot of plays. He's the real deal. The great thing about him too is he's such a competitor. He blocks in the run game, and he competes down in and down out. It matters to him. He's the total package and he showed it tonight. It's a joy. I've said this before about him. It's a joy to be able to play alongside him."

On the deep pass play in particular, Garçon said the wind didn't play a huge factor in navigating his positioning – likely due to Cousins' ability to put strong rotation on his passes in the frigid air.

"I was locked in on the ball," Garçon said. "Wherever that ball went I was going. It was another thing that we had to go against, but I don't even remember the wind to tell you the truth."

Now, with an offense that Garçon saw had begun to embrace its potential, he knows the remainder of the season will only get more crucial. That the Redskins' next opponent is Dallas in three days makes that understanding even more demanding, and exciting.