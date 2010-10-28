Ray Flaherty

Nicknamed "Red"… Led the Redskins to the 1937 and 1942 NFL Championships… Coached his team into the NFL title game in his rookie season… Compiled 80-37-5 coaching record … Captured four Eastern division titles with Redskins. Introduced behind-the-line screen pass in 1937 NFL title game… Developed two-platoon system with one rushing and one passing unit. Played end with Los Angeles Wildcats (first AFL), New York Yankees and New York Giants … Named to the NFL All-Pro team as a player following the 1928 and 1932 seasons. Passed away in 1994 at the age of 90… Grew up in the state of Washington… After retiring from football, purchased and operated a successful beer distributorship.