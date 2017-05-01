Recap: 2017 WOW VIP Draft Day Party 

On Saturday, April 29th, the Women of Washington and Redskins Salute celebrated Draft Day in the Press Box at FedEx Field. A part of the 2017 Redskins Draft Day, members were able to enjoy complimentary food and beverage while interacting with airbrush tattoos, a photo-booth and Madden '17 in the Xbox Kiosks. USAA joined the celebration and shared more information about their programs along with exclusive giveaways.

In addition to the fun-filled activates Jamison Crowder and Kendall Fuller joined guests to sign autographs, take pictures and interact with fans. To wrap up the day, guests participated in a raffle with the chance to win a variety of different Redskins autographed items.

One lucky WOW member and her guest won the opportunity to meet Michael Ealy after they ran the Redskins Draft Day Dash as a part of Team WOW. They had the exclusive opportunity to go behind the scenes to meet Michael after he announced the Redskins fourth round pick.

At the conclusion of the day, the Redskins finalized the 2017 Draft Class: