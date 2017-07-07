Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Los Angeles Chargers, Week 14

The Redskins final six games – two games against the Giants, at Dallas, vs. Arizona, vs. Denver and this stop in L.A. – are far from a walk in the park. Preseason projections in the NFL can be proven useless less than a month into the season, but the Chargers are predicted to be the least competitive of the teams Washington will see in December. For a Washington team that has playoff aspirations, the Week 14 matchup with the Bolts will likely be a game the Redskins are expected to win.

It also is a game that will feature two of last season's most prolific passers. Kirk Cousins ranked third in passing yards while San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers ranked fifth. Rivers ranked third in the NFL with 33 touchdown passes while also leading the league in interceptions (21).