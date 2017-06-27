Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7

Going into this game, the Eagles will be coming off a Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers while the Redskins will have hosted the San Francisco 49ers the week prior.

One potential key to this matchup will be if Washington can continue to be stout against Philadelphia's rushing attack.

In the team's last four meetings, the Redskins' defense hasn't allowed the Eagles to surpass the 100-yard mark on the ground as Philadelphia has managed just two rushing scores during that span.

While the Eagles return Darren Sproles and Ryan Mathews once again, they added LeGarrette Blount late in free agency.

Blount, 30, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season since his rookie year in 2010. His 18 rushing touchdowns with the New England Patriots last year led the NFL.

Defensively, meanwhile, the Eagles – like the Redskins -- used their first three picks on that side of the ball in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the first round, Philadelphia selected defensive end Derek Barnett and then went with back-to-back cornerbacks in the second and third rounds with Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglass.

Not a single cornerback currently on Philadelphia's roster recorded an interception last season.