Redskins Activate Center Kory Lichtensteiger

Dec 10, 2016 at 09:36 AM
Kory Lichtensteiger has return to the active roster after missing the Redskins' last nine games after suffering a Week 3 calf injury. He has appeared in 77 games during his time in Washington.

The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that they have activated center Kory Lichtensteiger off Injured Reserve after being designated for return earlier in the week.

In a corresponding move, defensive lineman A.J. Francis has been waived.

Lichtensteiger, 31, was placed on Injured Reserve in late September after suffering a calf injury during the Redskins' Week 3 victory over the New York Giants.

He was replaced in the starting lineup by Spencer Long, but with the third-year Nebraska product ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins have put Lichtensteiger back on the active roster.

The Bowling Green State product practiced this week for the first time since suffering the injury, ramping up his activity on Friday with more running.

"He's a lot more comfortable," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said this week. "So Kory's obviously played a lot of football around here. He can play center and both guards. He's got to get back in the flow. He hasn't taken a lot of reps here in the last seven, eight weeks. But he's a veteran guy, he knows the system, and he's a guy that we can count on if need be."

Lichtensteiger will serve in a backup role behind fellow eighth-year veteran John Sullivan, who replaced Long in the Redskins; game against the Arizona Cardinals after he suffered a concussion. Sullivan played the remaining 43 offensive snaps and is in line to make his first start in the NFL since Dec. 28, 2014.

When healthy, Lichtensteiger has started his last 24 appearances at center after playing left guard during his first four seasons with the Redskins.

The 31-year-old was also designated to return off Injured Reserve last year after he suffered a neck injury midway through the regular season. He would start the Redskins' Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers after missing the final 11 regular season games.

