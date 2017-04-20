Redskins Announce 2017 Schedule

Slate features back-to-back Thursday games in November,including Thanksgiving night at FedExField

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced its 2017 regular season schedule tonight, and the Washington Redskins' 2017 campaign features a team-record-tying five prime-time games, including the franchise's first home Thanksgiving contest.

The Redskins will open the 2017 season at home when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 on FOX. The Redskins enter the contest riding a five-game winning streak against their NFC East rivals from Philadelphia. A week later, the Redskins will make their road debut against a familiar face, traveling to play former offensive coordinator Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 17 on FOX.

The national spotlight will be on the Redskins and the AFC West in Weeks 3-4. On Sept. 24, the Redskins will welcome the Oakland Raiders to FedExField for an 8:30 p.m. game on NBC's Sunday Night Football. *The following week, on Oct. 2, the Redskins will play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN's *Monday Night Football.

After a bye in Week 5, the Redskins will return to action on Oct. 15 in a 1 p.m. game against the San Francisco 49ers on FOX. The Redskins will then make their second appearance on Monday Night Football on Oct. 23, traveling to face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Redskins will host the first of two matchups with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29 in a 4:25 p.m. game to air on FOX. The following week, the Redskins will be in Seattle to face the Seahawks in a Nov. 5 game slated to kick off on FOX at 4:05 p.m. The Redskins will then play a pair of 1 p.m. contests on FOX in Weeks 10-11, first at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12 and then on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 19.

Weeks 12-13 will feature a couple of firsts in the franchise's 85-year history, beginning with the first Thanksgiving game ever played in the Washington, D.C. area when the Redskins host the New York Giants for an 8:30 p.m. game on NBC on Nov. 23. Then, on Nov. 30, the Redskins will play their second of back-to-back Thursday night contests – a first in team history – when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys at 8:25 p.m. in a game to be simulcast on NBC, NFL Network and Amazon, Washington's first appearance on the platform.

The Redskins will play their first of four December games at 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 10 when CBS broadcasts the team's contest with the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. In Weeks 15-16, the Redskins will embark upon their only two-game homestand of the season, hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 17 (1 p.m., FOX) and the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24 (1 p.m., FOX). The Redskins will then close the regular season on the road against the New York Giants in a game scheduled to air on FOX at 1 p.m.

A select number of games across the league will be "cross-flexed," moving between CBS and FOX to bring potentially under-distributed games to wider audiences. Some of those contests were announced today while the remainder of "cross-flexed" games will be decided during the season.

"Flexible scheduling" will be used in Weeks 10-15 and 17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-9, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-15, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday, Saturday or Monday nights.

A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game. For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to Dec. 31. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives "surprise" teams a chance to play their way into prime time.

NOTES ON THE REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Redskins have won five consecutive games against the Eagles dating back to 2014. This year, the Redskins will seek a sixth straight victory against Philadelphia for the first time since posting a six-game winning streak in the series across the 1981-84 seasons.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 86-73-5 all-time against the Eagles, including season series sweeps in 2015 and 2016.

The Redskins' 86 all-time wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

The Redskins are 44-35-3 all-time in home games against the Eagles, including home wins in four of the last five seasons.

Including a 27-20 home win in Week 6 last season, the Redskins have won each of the teams' last three meetings at FedExField. The Redskins are seeking their first four-game home winning streak against Philadelphia since the 1981-84 seasons.

The Redskins are 40-41-4 all-time in season openers, including a 24-23 record in openers since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The Redskins will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak in season openers. The team won three straight Week 1 contests from 2010-12 prior to the current streak.

The opener against the Eagles snaps a three-year stretch in which the Redskins opened against AFC competition every year from 2014-16.

This will mark the third straight season the Redskins will open the season at home, marking the franchise's first stretch of three straight season openers at home since opening six consecutive seasons at home from 2002-07.

The Redskins are 17-13 in Week 1 home games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Washington is 8-5 all-time at FedExField on Kickoff Weekend.

The game will mark the 29th time the Redskins have opened a season against a division opponent, dating back to the Boston Redskins' season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an NFL Eastern Division clash on Sept. 13, 1936.

Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams

Including a victory in their road opener against the New York Giants in Week 3 last season, a win against the Rams in 2017 would give the Redskins victories in their first road game of consecutive seasons since 1996-97.

The game will be the Redskins' first of four games in 2017 against head coaches hired during the 2017 offseason. The Redskins play one game each against Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn and Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph.

The game will be the Redskins' first against former offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who spent seven seasons in various capacities with the Redskins from 2010-16. The Redskins won their most recent meeting against a former Redskins offensive coordinator, a 31-20 victory against Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns last season.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 25-13-1 all-time against the Rams dating back to the Redskins' 16-7 win against the Cleveland Rams during Washington's 1937 championship season.

The game will represent the teams' 10th meeting in the last 13 seasons.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 13-7-1 all-time in road games against the Rams. The Redskins are 1-1 against the Rams in Cleveland, 5-3 against the Rams in St. Louis and 7-3-1 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

This will be the Redskins' first game against the Rams in the Los Angeles area since a 24-21 win on Dec. 24, 1994, a game that represented the Rams' final contest in Los Angeles prior to the franchise's relocation to St. Louis.

Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders

The game will be the Redskins' first of two appearances on NBC's Sunday Night Football in 2017.

After appearing on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 vs. Green Bay last season, the Redskins will now appear on the program in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

Including their win vs. Green Bay last season, the Redskins will be seeking consecutive wins on Sunday Night Football for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2007 season.

A win would push the Redskins' all-time Sunday Night Football record to 18-17-1 since the team's first appearance on the broadcast package in 1987.

The Redskins will seek their third straight win against the Raiders, including road victories in Oakland in 2009 and 2013.

The Redskins will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak against the Raiders and earn their first home win against the franchise since defeating the then-Los Angeles Raiders, 10-6, on Sept. 14, 1986.

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs

The game will be the Redskins' first of two appearances on ESPN's *Monday Night Football *in 2017.

The contest will be the Redskins' 69th appearance on Monday Night Football since the introduction of the broadcast package in 1970. Entering 2017, the Redskins' 68 previous appearances are tied for the fifth-most of any franchise.

The 2017 season will mark the 14th straight season in which the Redskins have appeared on Monday Night Football, adding to the longest such streak in team history. The Redskins' current 13-season streak of Monday Night Football appearances trails only the Green Bay Packers (24), Philadelphia Eagles (16) and Dallas Cowboys (14) among active streaks.

This will be the Redskins' first matchup against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The Redskins won their most recent Monday Night Football road game, a 20-17 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. A road win on Monday Night Football in 2017 would give the Redskins consecutive victories in Monday night road games for the first time since 2005 and 2007 (at Dallas and at Philadelphia, respectively).

A Redskins win would be the team's second win against the Chiefs all-time and its first in Kansas City. A victory would snap a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs dating back to 1992.

The Redskins will be seeking their first win against the Chiefs since earning a 27-12 home victory on Sept. 18, 1983.

A win by the Redskins would leave the Arizona Cardinals as the only active NFL franchise to have never earned a win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The back-to-back games against the Raiders and Chiefs in Weeks 3-4 mark the second straight schedule rotation in which the Redskins have faced AFC West opponents in consecutive weeks. The last time the Redskins faced AFC West opponents was in 2013, a year in which the Redskins faced the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers in back-to-back games in Weeks 8-9.

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The game will be the Redskins first following a bye in Week 5. The Week 5 bye marks the Redskins' earliest off-week since a Week 5 bye in 2013.

A win against the 49ers would be the Redskins' 14th in a game directly following a bye week since byes were instituted in 1990.

The Redskins will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak against the 49ers.

A win would be the Redskins' first against the 49ers since a 52-17 victory at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2005.

A win would even the Redskins' all-time home record against the 49ers at 8-8, including postseason play.

Week 7: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Redskins are 42-38-2 all-time against the Eagles in Philadelphia, including a victory in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 5, 1991. The Redskins' 42 road wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

In their most recent visit to Lincoln Financial Field, the Redskins earned a 27-22 victory against the Eagles in Week 14 last season.

With a win in Philadelphia in 2017, the Redskins can secure their first three-game winning streak in Philadelphia since winning seven straight road games against the Eagles across the 1968-74 seasons.

The Redskins will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak in Monday night games against the Eagles and earn their first win against Philadelphia on *Monday Night Football *since Sept. 17, 2007.

Week 8: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time home record against the Cowboys to 29-31, including postseason play.

The Redskins are seeking their first home victory against the Cowboys since a division-clinching 28-18 victory against Dallas in Week 17 of the 2012 season.

Week 9: at Seattle Seahawks

The Redskins are 11-8 all-time against the Seahawks, including an 11-5 advantage in regular season play.

The Redskins are 6-1 against Seattle in regular season games since 2000.

The Redskins will attempt to extend their three-game regular season winning streak in Seattle, dating back to 2002.

The game will be the teams' first meeting at CenturyLink Field since the Redskins scored 16 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 23-17 win on Nov. 27, 2011.

Each of the last four meetings between the Redskins and Seahawks has been decided by 10 or fewer points.

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Redskins are 13-12 all-time against the Vikings, including postseason play.

The 2017 contest between the Redskins and Vikings will mark the teams' seventh meeting in the last eight seasons. Since 2010, the only year in which the teams have not played one another was 2015.

This will mark the second straight season in which the Redskins have hosted the Vikings in Week 10. The Redskins earned a 26-20 victory against Minnesota in Week 10 last season.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 7-6 all-time at home against the Vikings. The Redskins have won each of their last two home games against the Vikings dating back to 2012.

Week 11: at New Orleans Saints

The Redskins are 17-8 all-time against the Saints, including a 9-3 record in New Orleans.

The Redskins have won their last four games in New Orleans dating back to 1994. The Redskins scored at least 38 points in three of those contests.

The Redskins won their most recent game against the Saints, a 47-14 home victory on Nov. 15, 2015.

The Redskins won their most recent road game against the Saints, a 40-32 road victory to open the Redskins' 2012 NFC East championship season.

From 1980-90, the Redskins won six straight games against the Saints, marking the longest winning streak in the series by either team.

Week 12: vs. New York Giants

The game will be the Redskins 10th Thanksgiving Day contest in team history but the first to be played at home.

Including their Thanksgiving contest in Dallas last season, the 2016-17 seasons will mark the first time the Redskins have played on Thanksgiving Day in consecutive years since 1973-74.

The Redskins are seeking their third all-time win on Thanksgiving, including victories at Detroit in 1973 and at Dallas in 2012.

The game will be the Redskins' first Thanksgiving Day contest against a team other than the Lions or Cowboys.

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys

With back-to-back Thursday contests in 2017, the Redskins will play multiple Thursday contests in a single season for the first time in team history.

The Redskins are 4-4 all-time in Thursday games played on dates other than Thanksgiving.

The Redskins are attempting to snap a four-game losing streak in Thursday games other than Thanksgiving Day. A victory would be their first Thursday win outside of Thanksgiving since Dec. 6, 2007 vs. Chicago.

The Redskins have won two of their last three games at AT&T Stadium.

Despite falling to the Cowboys, 31-26, at AT&T Stadium last season, the game represented the Redskins' second of back-to-back 500-yard games on offense, the first such stretch in team history.

The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time record at AT&T Stadium to 4-5 since the facility's debut in 2009.

Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers

The Redskins are 7-3 all-time against the Chargers, including a 2-2 mark in road games.

This will be the Redskins' first matchup with the Chargers since the franchise's move to Los Angeles.

The Redskins are seeking consecutive victories against the Chargers dating back to the Redskins' 30-24 overtime win at FedExField on Nov. 3, 2013.

A win would give the Redskins back-to-back wins against the Chargers for the first time since opening the all-time series between the two teams with six straight victories across the 1973-98 seasons.

Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Redskins and Cardinals have faced one another 122 times. It represents the Redskins' third-most games played against any opponent and the most against an opponent in which the series does not include a postseason game.

The Redskins are 74-46-2 all-time against the Cardinals. The Redskins' 74 wins against the Cardinals are the team's second most against any opponent.

Prior to dropping their last two contests against the Cardinals, the Redskins won eight straight against Arizona across the 2000-11 seasons.

The Redskins have won seven straight home games against the Cardinals dating back to 1999.

The Redskins defeated the Cardinals in the first regular season game at FedExField (then known as Jack Kent Cooke Stadium), a 19-13 overtime victory on Sept. 14, 1997.

The Redskins are 47-20 all-time in home games against the Cardinals, including a 14-8 home record against the franchise as the Chicago Cardinals (1932-59), a 19-8 home record against the franchise as the St. Louis Cardinals (1960-87), and a 14-4 home record against the franchise since its move to Arizona (1988-present).

Week 16: vs. Denver Broncos

The Redskins will attempt to even their all-time record with the Broncos, including postseason play, at 7-7.

The Redskins are 5-7 against the Broncos in regular season play but earned a victory in the teams' only postseason meeting, a 42-10 win in Super Bowl XXII.

The Redskins will host the Broncos for the first time since earning a 27-17 victory against Denver at FedExField on Nov. 15, 2009.

The contest will be the second game of the Redskins' only set of back-to-back home games in 2017. The two-game homestand in Weeks 15-16 will mark the latest in a season the Redskins have had their first set of back-to-back home games since the NFL adopted the 16-game schedule in 1978.

Week 17: at New York Giants

The Redskins will close the regular season against an NFC East opponent for an eighth consecutive season, the longest such stretch in team history.

The Redskins are 46-37-2 all-time in regular season finales.

Following a 29-27 road win against the Giants last season, the Redskins are seeking consecutive road wins against the Giants for the first time since the 1999-2000 seasons.

The Redskins' win at MetLife Stadium last season was the team's first victory at the facility since a 23-10 win against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Giants there on Dec. 18, 2011.

Games vs. 2016 playoff teams: 7 (vs. Oakland, at Kansas City, vs. Dallas, at Seattle, vs. New York Giants, at Dallas, at New York Giants)

Games Outdoors:14* *(vs. Philadelphia, at Los Angeles Rams, vs. Oakland, at Kansas City, vs. San Francisco, at Philadelphia, vs. Dallas, at Seattle, vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Giants, at Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Arizona, vs. Denver, at New York Giants)

Games at Domes:1 (at New Orleans)

Games at Retractable Roof Stadiums:1 (at Dallas)

Games on Grass:12(vs. Philadelphia, at Los Angeles Rams, vs. Oakland, at Kansas City, vs. San Francisco, at Philadelphia, vs. Dallas, vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Giants, at Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Arizona, vs. Denver)

Games on Turf:4 (at Seattle, at New Orleans, at Dallas, at New York Giants)* *

PRESEASON: DATE OPPONENT (NETWORK) TIME (ET) Thursday, Aug. 10 at Baltimore Ravens (NBC4/CSN) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (NBC4/CSN) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (FOX) 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC4/CSN) 7:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON: DATE OPPONENT (NETWORK) TIME (ET) Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FOX) 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams (FOX) 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS (NBC) # 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)# 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 BYE Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FOX) 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN) # 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (FOX) 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Seattle Seahawks (FOX) 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FOX) 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at New Orleans Saints (FOX) 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (NBC) # 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (NBC/NFLN/Amazon) # 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS) 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS (FOX) 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. DENVER BRONCOS (CBS) 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX) 1 p.m.

POSTSEASON:

Jan. 6-7: NFL Wild Card Weekend

Jan. 13-14: NFL Divisional Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 21: NFL Conference Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 28: 2018 NFL Pro Bowl (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.)

Sunday, Feb. 4: Super Bowl LII (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.)

All Kickoff Times Eastern

ALL HOME GAMES CAPS