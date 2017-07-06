Redskins Announce Enhancements For Training Camp 2017

The Redskins have partnered with Radio One, which will host two stations to broadcast every day of training camp. This allows for local fans to receive more information about training camp from the practice schedules to player interviews and press conferences. Radio One will also provide music for the fan entertainment area.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will host several on-field activities between practices including Football Fundamentals on the Field for children ages 5 to 17, a Gatorade Junior Training Camp on August 4 for children ages 12 to 14, and a Play60 Character Camp designed to offer children the opportunity to experience the game of football while teaching them the importance of good character on and off the field.

On August 3, the WRCF will host its first Youth Football Day at training camp to encourage teams to join the Redskins and celebrate youth football. The first 1,000 youth football players wearing their team jerseys will receive a special giveaway. The WRCF will also host its annual Mom's Football Safety Clinic on August 3.

The WRCF will cut the ribbon on a Kerrigan's Korner at Bon Secours on August 4. This Korner provides games and electronics for children during their hospital stays.

Kids Day at Camp will be August 8, when activities and giveaways will be provided for local youth. For the second year in a row, the WRCF will donate more than $50,000 in new sports equipment to schools and nonprofit partners. The announcement of the recipients will take place on Kids Day.

"With Richmond being our summer home, the mission of the Charitable Foundation is to level the playing field for young people in the community,"Executive Director of the Foundation Jane Rodgers said. "This is our home. This is our community. We really want to look for ways that help those that help children achieve their goals and we feel like we're complementary to schools in nonprofits, and so this just really allows us to expand our reach."

For the second year in a row, the Redskins have also partnered with local hotels, Kings Dominion and the Science Museum of Virginia to provide travel packages for those visiting training camp. Travel packages are offered for a select number of downtown Richmond hotels including the Crowne Plaza, the Richmond Marriott and the Omni Richmond Hotels. Packages include special Redskins 85th anniversary items including t-shirts and HTTR spirit hats. Special offers and discounts to Richmond attractions, restaurants and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/trainingcamp in the coming weeks.

Fans are encouraged to download the Official Washington Redskins mobile app to enhance their training camp experience through access the interactive map, alerts, chances to win VIP upgrades, discounts and more.