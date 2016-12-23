Redskins-Bears: Ingredients For Victory

Instead they are following the lead of Trent Williams, who has consistently preached the importance of remaining confident no matter what happened in the last game.

"Not my first time coming away from a tough loss. I've learned through all my years of playing football to just keep going and not ride the roller coaster and get back to work and do what you know to do as you prepare for the next one," Cousins said. "Come ready to go with an intense focus and help get other guys ready and go play. And trust that your preparation and your talent and the experience you have will be good enough to get back up and have a good outing."

A major aspect of what makes this week a challenge is the lack of time. But Cousins is remaining confident in his and the team's ability to overcome that, especially with the experience they had going into Dallas for Thanksgiving after just a short week off and putting up a strong fight in that road battle.

"Yeah, the compressed schedule is what it is. Can't control it, so we don't worry about it," Cousins said. "Frankly, when we played in Dallas, it was a short week and we were able to move the football and had a good outing on offense from that standpoint. So we don't really look to make excuses. Just excited for what we have to play for. We have a great opportunity now if we can win out, and we have to go into Chicago and come out with a win if we want to finish with the kind of season that we hoped to at the start of the year."

Head coach Jay Gruden also asserted his belief in Cousins' ability to continue to look forward and be an example for the rest of the team.

"Well, hopefully he hasn't lost any (confidence). I mean, it was a tough game and everybody has one or two," Gruden said. "You look around the league and most great quarterbacks, they don't have 125 passer rating every week. They're going to have their ups and downs and this wasn't all on Kirk, so he'll bounce back. He's a professional quarterback and understands how difficult it is every week to be successful and be really, really good, but he's a guy who's going to work at it."

Cousins' message and example has been passed along to other offensive players and is helping them remain confident despite the unit's tough showing against the Panthers. Cousins threw for 315 yards on 32 passes and had an interception at home this past Monday. The team falling behind early in the game also contributed to a limited performance on the ground, amassing only 29 yards.

But despite that, the Redskins know they need to keep believing in order to take care of business this weekend.

"[Cousins] always stayed positive, we can fix the things that we did on Monday night, but that game's over," Brandon Scherff said. "We wish it would have come out a little differently, but that's the game of football. You got to move forward and that's what we're doing. We're going to move on to the Bears."

This team has had a season of ups and downs which will help them play Chicago this Saturday. In terms of being prepared for that game, everyone has agreed that one thing is key.

"Just not lose our confidence," running back Chris Thompson said. "We know we didn't play as well as we should have, had a pretty bad game just all over the board. Now we just fix that by moving forward into our next game in a couple days and everything will be alright. We just know what we made mistakes on, we got to fix with this short week so we're just ready to face Chicago."