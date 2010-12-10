News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Buccaneers Marquee Matchups Presented By Papa John's

Dec 10, 2010 at 06:48 PM
177392.jpg


Redskins.com looks at two key matchups to keep an eye on during Sunday's Redskins-Buccaneers game at FedExField.

"Redskins-Buccaneers Marquee Matchups" is presented by Papa John's.

Every Monday, fans can order a large cheese pizza for only $9.99, plus for each touchdown that the Redskins score, fans get one free topping. And with a Redskins victory, fans get double the toppings.

[

pjlogoarticle.jpg

](http://www.papajohns.com)

-- OFFENSE

Donovan McNabb vs. Ronde Barber

Throughout his career, Donovan McNabb has always been careful throwing the ball. Until this season, he held the NFL record for lowest interception percentage.

This season, as he adjusts to a new offense and new receivers, his interception totals have jumped. He has thrown 15 interceptions, a career high.

He hadn't thrown more than 13 interceptions in a season since 2000, his second year in the league.

McNabb is also on pace to set a career high in passing attempts this season. He has had to throw more often this season with the Redskins trailing in the fourth quarter in seven of their last eight games.

Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber has been a thorn in the side for McNabb for several years.

In eight career games against McNabb (all with Philadelphia), Barber has three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Barber returned all three of his interceptions for touchdowns, including a 92-yarder in the 2002 NFC Championship game that sealed the victory for the Buccaneers at Veterans Stadium.

Barber, a five-time Pro Bowler, has three interceptions this season.

With cornerback Aqib Talib out for the season, McNabb may decide to target the cornerback opposite Barber, second-year player E.J. Biggers.

-- DEFENSE

Redskins' Run Defense vs. LeGarrette Blount

The numbers are staggering: since the bye week, the Redskins' defense has allowed an average of 186.2 yards per game on the ground.

Last week, the defense yielded 197 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 31-7 loss to the New York Giants. The thunder and lightning combination of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw proved tough to handle.

As a result, the defense has dropped to 28th in the league against the run.

Tampa Bay is ranked 11th in the league in rushing offense.

At 6-0 and 247 pounds, Blount provided plenty of thunder for the Bucs. A big, bruising rookie back, he has compiled a team-high 134 carries for 599 yards – 4.5 yards per carry – and five touchdowns.

Despite his size, Blount shows surprising quickness and an ability to make cuts as well. He keeps his legs churning and battles for every yard.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising