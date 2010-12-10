Redskins-Buccaneers Marquee Matchups Presented By Papa John's

](http://www.papajohns.com)

-- OFFENSE

Donovan McNabb vs. Ronde Barber

Throughout his career, Donovan McNabb has always been careful throwing the ball. Until this season, he held the NFL record for lowest interception percentage.

This season, as he adjusts to a new offense and new receivers, his interception totals have jumped. He has thrown 15 interceptions, a career high.

He hadn't thrown more than 13 interceptions in a season since 2000, his second year in the league.

McNabb is also on pace to set a career high in passing attempts this season. He has had to throw more often this season with the Redskins trailing in the fourth quarter in seven of their last eight games.

Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber has been a thorn in the side for McNabb for several years.

In eight career games against McNabb (all with Philadelphia), Barber has three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Barber returned all three of his interceptions for touchdowns, including a 92-yarder in the 2002 NFC Championship game that sealed the victory for the Buccaneers at Veterans Stadium.

Barber, a five-time Pro Bowler, has three interceptions this season.

With cornerback Aqib Talib out for the season, McNabb may decide to target the cornerback opposite Barber, second-year player E.J. Biggers.

-- DEFENSE

Redskins' Run Defense vs. LeGarrette Blount

The numbers are staggering: since the bye week, the Redskins' defense has allowed an average of 186.2 yards per game on the ground.

Last week, the defense yielded 197 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 31-7 loss to the New York Giants. The thunder and lightning combination of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw proved tough to handle.

As a result, the defense has dropped to 28th in the league against the run.

Tampa Bay is ranked 11th in the league in rushing offense.

At 6-0 and 247 pounds, Blount provided plenty of thunder for the Bucs. A big, bruising rookie back, he has compiled a team-high 134 carries for 599 yards – 4.5 yards per carry – and five touchdowns.