News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Check In At No. 12 In ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' Rankings

Feb 06, 2017 at 04:20 AM
phase-2-huddle-660-350.jpg

The 2016 NFL seasons may be over, but we can look ahead to what's next for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Despite just missing the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record in 2016, the Redskins have enough young pieces in place – coupled with extensive salary cap room to help rebuild the defense and keep the offense powerful – to potentially make some noise in 2017.

In his "Way-Too-Early" power rankings for 2017, ESPN's Kevin Seifert has the Redskins checking in at No. 12.

"A clear shot at the playoffs slipped away via losses in four of the Redskins' final six games, including in Week 17 at home against the Giants, but they remain a franchise on the playoff fringe," Seifert writes. "The next step is clear. In plays of heightened importance in 2016, the Redskins weren't good enough to convert on either side of the ball. Their defense allowed the NFL's highest third-down conversion rate (46.6), and their offense ranked 29th in red zone efficiency (45.9 percent). Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 9,083 yards the past two seasons, but his Week 17 fourth-quarter interception scuttled Washington's playoff hopes."

Washington is the third highest ranked team that missed the playoffs in 2016, right behind the Denver Broncos (No. 10) and the Carolina Panthers (No. 11).

While it is only early February, the Redskins have already made significant changes and could continue to do so in the weeks that are ahead.

They've already promoted defensive coordinator Greg Manusky to man a defense that's looking to improve on a 28th-overall defensive ranking. Meanwhile, the offense could see a quarterback more comfortable under a long-term deal.

"The Redskins realized they needed a new direction on defense but wound up promoting linebackers coach Greg Manusky to replace fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry after failing to attract an external candidate," Seifert writes. "Manusky will be better off if general manager Scott McCloughan can upgrade at safety and defensive line this offseason. A long-term contract for Cousins could also smooth the nervous edge off his performances."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising