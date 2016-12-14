Redskins Defense Overcame Injuries, Struggles For Another Crucial Stop In Win Over Philly

"It helps that we've had a couple, that they know how to react and how to respond," head coach Jay Gruden said after the game. "It's just guys stepping up and making plays and not blinking. It was great. It was a great game. Philadelphia's a good football team, (and it's) a tough place to play here. But I think to watch us respond in crucial, situational football-type things – overcoming adversity, the pick-six, they got the lead, we got the lead back and then holding the lead, was big time to watch."

The sack by Kerrigan was his 11th of the season, which ranks him third in the NFL, despite a slow start in which he had 1.5 sacks in his first four games. Kerrigan has had at least one sack in eight of his last nine games.

"He's a major impact," Gruden said. "Anytime you have 11 sacks in the National Football League when we've played 13 games, that's pretty impressive. He does change games in our book. He doesn't get the publicity like a lot of these guys get but he's a very important part of our football team for sure."

The win certainly felt good for Washington, but the injury-riddled defense was ready for the day to be over. The Redskins, which entered Sunday's game without starting safety Will Blackmon, lost standout rookie linebacker Su'a Cravens in the first quarter with an elbow injury. Middle linebacker and defensive captain Will Compton went down with a knee issue later.

Those three add to the list of Redskins defenders that have missed time, including veterans DeAngelo Hall and Kedric Golston, who are out for the year. Yet, despite all of Washington's third-down issues and ranking 22nd in total defense, the Redskins have found ways to win.