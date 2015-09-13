News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Defense Plays Physical As Promised Vs. Dolphins

Sep 13, 2015 at 11:16 AM
Preston_Smith_Defense-Sack_MIA_615.JPG

Finding consolation in the Redskins' season opening loss to the Dolphins, the defense limited a versatile Miami attack and can see their own potential.

At the beginning of training camp, general manager Scot McCloughan didn't want to put a number on the amount of wins the Redskins would achieve this season. He was sure of only one thing.

"When you play the Redskins this year, you're going to know you played us," McCloughan said. "You're going to feel us from the standpoint of being physical. The next morning, you're going to be sore."

That McCloughan can be confident in his statement after a 17-10 loss to the Dolphins in the season opener is a testament to the team's commitment to playing that tougher, more physical brand of football, which showed throughout the game's entirety Sunday, especially on defense.

Redskins-Dolphins Highlights (2015 Week 1)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 13, 2015, at FedExField.

No Title
1 / 206
No Title
2 / 206
No Title
3 / 206
No Title
4 / 206
No Title
5 / 206
No Title
6 / 206
No Title
7 / 206
No Title
8 / 206
No Title
9 / 206
No Title
10 / 206
No Title
11 / 206
No Title
12 / 206
No Title
13 / 206
No Title
14 / 206
No Title
15 / 206
No Title
16 / 206
No Title
17 / 206
No Title
18 / 206
No Title
19 / 206
No Title
20 / 206
No Title
21 / 206
No Title
22 / 206
No Title
23 / 206
No Title
24 / 206
No Title
25 / 206
No Title
26 / 206
No Title
27 / 206
No Title
28 / 206
No Title
29 / 206
No Title
30 / 206
No Title
31 / 206
No Title
32 / 206
No Title
33 / 206
No Title
34 / 206
No Title
35 / 206
No Title
36 / 206
No Title
37 / 206
No Title
38 / 206
No Title
39 / 206
No Title
40 / 206
No Title
41 / 206
No Title
42 / 206
No Title
43 / 206
No Title
44 / 206
No Title
45 / 206
No Title
46 / 206
No Title
47 / 206
No Title
48 / 206
No Title
49 / 206
No Title
50 / 206
No Title
51 / 206
No Title
52 / 206
No Title
53 / 206
No Title
54 / 206
No Title
55 / 206
No Title
56 / 206
No Title
57 / 206
No Title
58 / 206
No Title
59 / 206
No Title
60 / 206
No Title
61 / 206
No Title
62 / 206
No Title
63 / 206
No Title
64 / 206
No Title
65 / 206
No Title
66 / 206
No Title
67 / 206
No Title
68 / 206
No Title
69 / 206
No Title
70 / 206
No Title
71 / 206
No Title
72 / 206
No Title
73 / 206
No Title
74 / 206
No Title
75 / 206
No Title
76 / 206
No Title
77 / 206
No Title
78 / 206
No Title
79 / 206
No Title
80 / 206
No Title
81 / 206
No Title
82 / 206
No Title
83 / 206
No Title
84 / 206
No Title
85 / 206
No Title
86 / 206
No Title
87 / 206
No Title
88 / 206
No Title
89 / 206
No Title
90 / 206
No Title
91 / 206
No Title
92 / 206
No Title
93 / 206
No Title
94 / 206
No Title
95 / 206
No Title
96 / 206
No Title
97 / 206
No Title
98 / 206
No Title
99 / 206
No Title
100 / 206
No Title
101 / 206
No Title
102 / 206
No Title
103 / 206
No Title
104 / 206
No Title
105 / 206
No Title
106 / 206
No Title
107 / 206
No Title
108 / 206
No Title
109 / 206
No Title
110 / 206
No Title
111 / 206
No Title
112 / 206
No Title
113 / 206
No Title
114 / 206
No Title
115 / 206
No Title
116 / 206
No Title
117 / 206
No Title
118 / 206
No Title
119 / 206
No Title
120 / 206
No Title
121 / 206
No Title
122 / 206
No Title
123 / 206
No Title
124 / 206
No Title
125 / 206
No Title
126 / 206
No Title
127 / 206
No Title
128 / 206
No Title
129 / 206
No Title
130 / 206
No Title
131 / 206
No Title
132 / 206
No Title
133 / 206
No Title
134 / 206
No Title
135 / 206
No Title
136 / 206
No Title
137 / 206
No Title
138 / 206
No Title
139 / 206
No Title
140 / 206
No Title
141 / 206
No Title
142 / 206
No Title
143 / 206
No Title
144 / 206
No Title
145 / 206
No Title
146 / 206
No Title
147 / 206
No Title
148 / 206
No Title
149 / 206
No Title
150 / 206
No Title
151 / 206
No Title
152 / 206
No Title
153 / 206
No Title
154 / 206
No Title
155 / 206
No Title
156 / 206
No Title
157 / 206
No Title
158 / 206
No Title
159 / 206
No Title
160 / 206
No Title
161 / 206
No Title
162 / 206
No Title
163 / 206
No Title
164 / 206
No Title
165 / 206
No Title
166 / 206
No Title
167 / 206
No Title
168 / 206
No Title
169 / 206
No Title
170 / 206
No Title
171 / 206
No Title
172 / 206
No Title
173 / 206
No Title
174 / 206
No Title
175 / 206
No Title
176 / 206
No Title
177 / 206
No Title
178 / 206
No Title
179 / 206
No Title
180 / 206
No Title
181 / 206
No Title
182 / 206
No Title
183 / 206
No Title
184 / 206
No Title
185 / 206
No Title
186 / 206
No Title
187 / 206
No Title
188 / 206
No Title
189 / 206
No Title
190 / 206
No Title
191 / 206
No Title
192 / 206
No Title
193 / 206
No Title
194 / 206
No Title
195 / 206
No Title
196 / 206
No Title
197 / 206
No Title
198 / 206
No Title
199 / 206
No Title
200 / 206
No Title
201 / 206
No Title
202 / 206
No Title
203 / 206
No Title
204 / 206
No Title
205 / 206
No Title
206 / 206
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The loss – the difference coming from a Dolphins punt return touchdown that broke a 10-10 tie -- masked some encouraging steps taken by the defense under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

"It was very disappointing. We just got to hone in on the small details. That's what beat us," said defensive end Jason Hatcher, who recorded a sack. "A lot of penalties -- we dropped two interceptions on defense. We just got to hone in on the small things. We do that, we are going to be a happy football team."

Knowing the Dolphins would throw out a versatile offensive attack, with a progressing quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and a dynamic running back in Lamar Miller, the Redskins' defense proved more than worthy against their opponent  right from the start. Washington shut down Miami in their first three drives, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs in Redskins territory.

The latter came on a fourth-and-1 situation at the Redskins' 12-yard line. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan accelerated untouched off the left side of the line and chased down running back Damien Williams at the line of scrimmage.

It highlighted a first half that saw many defenders propel into the backfield (the key attribute Barry and his staff have emphasized), which led to 3 sacks and 2 total rushing yards for the Dolphins in the first half.

In total the Redskins allowed 74 rushing yards and 226 passing yards, the majority of them coming in the second half.

"Overall, we stopped the run," said linebacker Keenan Robinson, who finished with five tackles. "There were some plays where we were bending a little bit too much in the second-half, and that's where we can be better."

At least for the opening of the third quarter, the defense's momentum continued. After the Dolphins pushed the ball down the field, they faced a third-and-4 at the Redskins' 22-yard line. Jason Hatcher blew through the Dolphins' left side and pushed Tannehill off balance. Linebacker Preston Smith followed behind, sacking the quarterback and punching the ball loose.

Kerrigan pounced first with a Dolphins lineman and the ball squirted out and bounced several times back into Redskins territory before Smith, who started the comedy of errors, recovered the football.

"That's a first for me, where no one falls on the ball the first time it comes out and it pops down field about 30 times," Smith said. " It's kind of crazy to see the ball kept going and as I was going to the pile and it kept going and I see it popping out of guys hands and guys trying to rally to the ball. It felt good to fall on it."

The opportunities for more turnovers presented themselves -- cornerback Chris Culliver had a touchdown awaiting him in the third quarter but the ball bounced off his chest and into the arms of wide receiver Greg Jennings, and Robinson couldn't handle a rocket from Tannehill to start the fourth quarter.

But the defense, even after missing opportunities, remained strong in the red zone, forcing Tannehill out of the pocket where he had few options but to throw the ball away or run into the arms of waiting defenders.

As Miami's run game opened up in the second half – Hatcher alluded to the Dolphins spreading out the defense with some sweep runs – and Tannehill took advantage of some openings down the middle of the field, the keys for the defense became more mental than physical.

"We've got a lot of fight in us," said safety and defensive captain Dashon Goldson. "We've just got to limit some of the big plays. We just need to get some more of the mental toughness, I think. As far as the physical part, we're there. We've just got to get the mental toughness part down."

That will take time, especially for a defense that is still learning to gel together with a lot of new faces and one that hadn't seen its starters play four full quarters for the first time since last season.  

"I think our defense competed," said head coach Jay Gruden. "I think they played hard to compete and they all stayed together, which is a good thing right now."

That's something nose tackle Terrance Knighton was proud to say he and his teammates will do every time they take the field. "It's all about execution in this league," he said. "We need to execute at the end."

It's also something Hatcher can see continuing to get better.

"We don't want to lose," Hatcher said. "But there is a light at the end of the tunnel when you look at this football team. We've just got to go in on Wednesday and be hard on ourselves and get better."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons Inactives | Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears Inactives | Week 5

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 4

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bills Inactives | Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 2 win over Denver

The Commanders improved their record to 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with a thrilling 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-Broncos Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 35-33 victory over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant Analysis | Washington overcomes 18-deficit to take down Broncos

After getting off to a slow start, Washington climbed back to take the lead and earn a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Broncos Inactives | Week 2

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

Commanders-Cardinals Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
Advertising