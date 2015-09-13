Redskins Defense Plays Physical As Promised Vs. Dolphins

The loss – the difference coming from a Dolphins punt return touchdown that broke a 10-10 tie -- masked some encouraging steps taken by the defense under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

"It was very disappointing. We just got to hone in on the small details. That's what beat us," said defensive end Jason Hatcher, who recorded a sack. "A lot of penalties -- we dropped two interceptions on defense. We just got to hone in on the small things. We do that, we are going to be a happy football team."

Knowing the Dolphins would throw out a versatile offensive attack, with a progressing quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and a dynamic running back in Lamar Miller, the Redskins' defense proved more than worthy against their opponent right from the start. Washington shut down Miami in their first three drives, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs in Redskins territory.

The latter came on a fourth-and-1 situation at the Redskins' 12-yard line. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan accelerated untouched off the left side of the line and chased down running back Damien Williams at the line of scrimmage.

It highlighted a first half that saw many defenders propel into the backfield (the key attribute Barry and his staff have emphasized), which led to 3 sacks and 2 total rushing yards for the Dolphins in the first half.

In total the Redskins allowed 74 rushing yards and 226 passing yards, the majority of them coming in the second half.

"Overall, we stopped the run," said linebacker Keenan Robinson, who finished with five tackles. "There were some plays where we were bending a little bit too much in the second-half, and that's where we can be better."

At least for the opening of the third quarter, the defense's momentum continued. After the Dolphins pushed the ball down the field, they faced a third-and-4 at the Redskins' 22-yard line. Jason Hatcher blew through the Dolphins' left side and pushed Tannehill off balance. Linebacker Preston Smith followed behind, sacking the quarterback and punching the ball loose.

Kerrigan pounced first with a Dolphins lineman and the ball squirted out and bounced several times back into Redskins territory before Smith, who started the comedy of errors, recovered the football.