Redskins' Defensive Puzzle Coming Together

Galette, who had a combined 22 sacks the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, is another potential corner piece in the defensive unit that has been held out of both preseason games so far due to his recovery from a left pectoral injury. But what Kerrigan has seen so far from Galette in practice has him hopeful that they will both soon be terrorizing opposing teams quarterbacks in the regular season.

"He looks awesome," Kerrigan said of Galette. "He's super athletic and just like I remember him in New Orleans. He's a guy that gets off the ball quickly and causes a lot of havoc in the backfield. You can tell he doesn't like sitting still for much, so he's excited to get out there I'm sure."

Kerrigan himself seems to feel a lot healthier these days as well. After having arthroscopic surgery performed on his left knee over the offseason, the Purdue product hopes to take the field for the first time in 2015 on Saturday in Baltimore against the Ravens.

But if he is held out once again for precautionary reasons – and then doesn't play in the fourth and final preseason game Sept. 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is typically the norm for starters – Kerrigan said he feels confident heading into the regular season.

"I mean it will get a little sore here and there, but overall it feels pretty good," Kerrigan said of his knee. "I'm glad I got the surgery done because it's feeling a lot better. I'm practicing full speed and whatnot, so we'll see come Saturday. I'm confident that no matter how many reps in the preseason I get, I'll be ready for regular season."