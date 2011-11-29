News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins, DRS Team Up For Scholarship Fund

Nov 29, 2011
The Redskins and DRS Technologies are teaming up to raise money for the DRS Guardian Scholarship Fund during the game between the Redskins and New York Jets on Dec. 4.

The fund provides college scholarships to children of National Guardsmen killed while serving their country since Sept. 11, 2001. The initiative is part of the Redskins' season-long military appreciation program "Operation Salute Our Troops."

More than 80 volunteers will collect donations as fans enter and exit FedExField on Dec. 4. Contributions will be accepted in cash or via text message and proceeds raised during the game will benefit the scholarship program.

National Guardsmen will also be honored during the game and the DRS Technologies Charitable Foundation will present a check for $200,000 to The National Guard Educational Foundation (NGEF) during a halftime presentation.

"The National Guard has lost nearly 700 brave soldiers and airmen in overseas conflicts in the last ten years and we are thrilled with the support from DRS and the Redskins," said retired Maj. Gen. Gus Hargett, president of the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). "This is the first year any organization has stepped up to raise money for the children these heroes have left behind. By supporting their children with a scholarship fund, we are paying a wonderful tribute to their memory."

Eligible high school juniors and seniors can apply for annual grants totaling up to $25,000 over a four-year college education. The first four scholarships were awarded this past summer. NGEF administers the fund and awards the scholarships.

"DRS is honored to have initiated this scholarship fund and we are delighted to have the Redskins' support," said Richard Goldberg, president of the DRS Technologies Charitable Foundation. "The Redskins have been critical in helping us raise large-scale awareness so we can raise the funds necessary to provide scholarships to children who've lost a parent defending our freedom."

The DRS Guardian Scholarship Fund was established in 2011 with a grant from the DRS Technologies Charitable Foundation to the NGEF, both 501(c)3 charitable organizations.

"We are proud to show support for America's military," said Rod Nenner, Washington Redskins vice president of sales and marketing. "We are excited to be involved with the DRS Guardian Scholarship Fund and hope to lay the groundwork to help them provide more scholarships to these deserving children well into the future."

