Redskins Vs. Eagles: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

Dec 13, 2019 at 11:53 AM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

The Washington Redskins host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here's how to watch, listen, stream the Week 15 matchup:

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 15 | 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

WATCH: FOX

  • Thom Brennaman (play-by-play)
  • Chris Spielman (color)
  • Shannon Spake (sideline)

LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network

  • Larry Michael (play-by-play)
  • Chris Cooley (color)
  • Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)

STREAM:

  • Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
  • Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.

You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.

