Redskins Vs. Eagles: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

The Washington Redskins host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here's how to watch, listen, stream the Week 15 matchup:
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 15 | 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: FedExField, Landover, Maryland
WATCH: FOX
- Thom Brennaman (play-by-play)
- Chris Spielman (color)
- Shannon Spake (sideline)
Take a look at practice photos from Wednesday's practice for the upcoming game.
LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network
- Larry Michael (play-by-play)
- Chris Cooley (color)
- Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)
STREAM:
- Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
- Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.
You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.
Redskins Social Media
TWITTER:
FACEBOOK:
INSTAGRAM: