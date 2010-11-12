News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Eagles: Marquee Matchups Presented By Papa John's

Nov 12, 2010 at 06:23 AM
170187.jpg


Redskins.com looks at two key matchups to keep an eye on during Sunday's Redskins-Eagles game at FedExField.

-- OFFENSE

Chris Cooley vs. Stewart Bradley

Returning from a fractured ankle in 2009, Chris Cooley has re-emerged as a strong candidate to earn his third Pro Bowl berth in the last four years.

He is second on the Redskins with 39 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns.

In recent years, Cooley has emerged as a significant factor in games against Philadelphia. In three of the last four Redskins wins in the series (all since 2007), he has caught a touchdown pass.

In Week 4, Cooley caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Donovan McNabb that provided the game-winning points. On that play, he beat Eagles middle linebacker Stewart Bradley in coverage downfield.

Bradley has successfully returned from a 2009 knee ligament injury that cost him the entire season. He is second on the Eagles' defense with 55 tackles and also has one sack.

Bradley is thought to be more effective in run defense and attacking the line of scrimmage. He had eight tackles in the Week 4 game, with six coming on run plays.

If the Redskins' offense can draw him into coverage, Cooley may be able to take advantage of the matchup.

-- DEFENSE

London Fletcher vs. LeSean McCoy

London Fletcher plays in his 201st consecutive game on Monday night and at age 35 continues to be one of the top inside linebackers in the NFL.

Fletcher leads the Redskins' defense with 97 tackles and also has 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defended. He has led the defense in tackles the last three seasons.

In the Redskins' Week 4 game at Philadelphia, Fletcher posted a team-best 12 tackles, including five on running back LeSean McCoy

So much is said and written about Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin that it's easy to forget about LeSean McCoy, who is fast emerging as the focal point of the Eagles offense.

McCoy leads the Eagles' ground game with 572 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

McCoy also leads the Eagles with 41 receptions for 301 yards. Twelve of those catches (for 110 yards) came in the Week 4 game against the Redskins.

If the secondary can bottle up outside receivers Jackson and Maclin, then Vick may throw to McCoy in the short passing game. Fletcher and the Redskins' linebackers need to be in position to keep McCoy in check.

