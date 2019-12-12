News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins' Exact Revenge On The Eagles In The Wild Card Round

Dec 12, 2019 at 04:50 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

redskins-eagles-rewarding-moment-week-15

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins defeated the Eagles in the wild card round of the 1990 playoffs.

After splitting the regular season series, Joe Gibbs and the Redskins marched into Philadelphia and defeated their division rivals at Veterans Stadium to advance to the divisional round of the 1990 playoffs. The 20-6 Redskins victory is the only postseason meeting between the two in the storied 171-game rivalry.

It was the Redskins defense that dominated at Veterans Stadium that day, slowing down the high-octane Eagles offense led by quarterback Randall Cunningham. Philadelphia jumped out to a hot start by taking a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, courtesy of two Roger Ruzek field goals.

However, those six points were the last ones Philadelphia scored on the day against the suffocating Redskins defense. Collectively, the defense forced three turnovers and finished with five sacks. Cornerback Darrell Green picked off Cunningham, while the burgundy and gold also forced two fumbles. Defensive linemen Charles Mann and Tim Johnson combined for 3.5 sacks, part of an impressive day for the burgundy and gold front seven.

Struggling at the start, the Redskins offense found their groove in the second quarter when quarterback Mark Rypien found wide receiver Art Monk for a 16-yard touchdown. Just before the half ended, the Redskins offense continued to move the ball well and took a 10-6 halftime lead after a 20-yard field goal by Chip Lohmiller.

Continuing their strong play from the second quarter, the Redskins tacked on 10 more unanswered points in the third quarter, taking a commanding 20-6 lead entering the fourth. First, Lohmiller kicked a 19-yard field goal, and then Rypien threw his second touchdown pass of the game -- this time finding receiver Gary Clark from two yards out. Clark's touchdown put the finishing touches on an impressive four-reception, 63-yard outing.

In the final frame, the Redskins defense continued to stand tall, holding the Eagles offense scoreless to secure a 20-6 victory. With the win, the Redskins moved on to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.

Advertising