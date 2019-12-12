Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins' Exact Revenge On The Eagles In The Wild Card Round

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins defeated the Eagles in the wild card round of the 1990 playoffs.

After splitting the regular season series, Joe Gibbs and the Redskins marched into Philadelphia and defeated their division rivals at Veterans Stadium to advance to the divisional round of the 1990 playoffs. The 20-6 Redskins victory is the only postseason meeting between the two in the storied 171-game rivalry.

It was the Redskins defense that dominated at Veterans Stadium that day, slowing down the high-octane Eagles offense led by quarterback Randall Cunningham. Philadelphia jumped out to a hot start by taking a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, courtesy of two Roger Ruzek field goals.

However, those six points were the last ones Philadelphia scored on the day against the suffocating Redskins defense. Collectively, the defense forced three turnovers and finished with five sacks. Cornerback Darrell Green picked off Cunningham, while the burgundy and gold also forced two fumbles. Defensive linemen Charles Mann and Tim Johnson combined for 3.5 sacks, part of an impressive day for the burgundy and gold front seven.

Struggling at the start, the Redskins offense found their groove in the second quarter when quarterback Mark Rypien found wide receiver Art Monk for a 16-yard touchdown. Just before the half ended, the Redskins offense continued to move the ball well and took a 10-6 halftime lead after a 20-yard field goal by Chip Lohmiller.

Continuing their strong play from the second quarter, the Redskins tacked on 10 more unanswered points in the third quarter, taking a commanding 20-6 lead entering the fourth. First, Lohmiller kicked a 19-yard field goal, and then Rypien threw his second touchdown pass of the game -- this time finding receiver Gary Clark from two yards out. Clark's touchdown put the finishing touches on an impressive four-reception, 63-yard outing.