Redskins Face 'Great Challenge' In Darren Sproles

The shortest player in the NFL, checking in at 5-foot-6, Sproles uses his size to his advantage, hiding behind blocks before his patience pays off.

Once in open field, he's one of the most difficult guys to take down.

"It's a great challenge," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "You know, I showed all the touchdowns on the film today from last year and this year and it seemed like it took forever. They had a lot of them – punt blocks, punt returns, kickoff returns. Great special teams unit over there. Sproles, as a punt returner, is very dynamic. He's already small in stature, but he's big as far as making people miss, finding lanes."

Sproles was announced as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 after taking back a punt 89 yards for a touchdowns last Sunday against the New York Jets.

This isn't the first time the Redskins have faced a lethal threat on special teams and a player coming off a big game in 2015, as they squared off with St. Louis Rams returner Tevin Austin in Week 2 after he gashed the Seattle Seahawks for 85 yards and a punt return touchdown on Opening Day.

Austin, however, was neutralized by Redskins punter Tress Way, as he was held without a single return on six balls the Oklahoma product put into play.