News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Face 'Great Challenge' In Darren Sproles

Oct 01, 2015 at 02:34 AM
darren_sproles_punt_return_615_255.jpg

The Washington Redskins once again face a home run threat in the punt return game, as Darren Sproles is coming off his sixth punt return for touchdown in his career.

They saw him twice last season and they have film on him throughout his years with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, but the test in stopping Darren Sproles, especially on punt return, is one that still full of difficulties.

The shortest player in the NFL, checking in at 5-foot-6, Sproles uses his size to his advantage, hiding behind blocks before his patience pays off.

Once in open field, he's one of the most difficult guys to take down.

"It's a great challenge," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "You know, I showed all the touchdowns on the film today from last year and this year and it seemed like it took forever. They had a lot of them – punt blocks, punt returns, kickoff returns. Great special teams unit over there. Sproles, as a punt returner, is very dynamic. He's already small in stature, but he's big as far as making people miss, finding lanes."

Sproles was announced as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 after taking back a punt 89 yards for a touchdowns last Sunday against the New York Jets.

This isn't the first time the Redskins have faced a lethal threat on special teams and a player coming off a big game in 2015, as they squared off with St. Louis Rams returner Tevin Austin in Week 2 after he gashed the Seattle Seahawks for 85 yards and a punt return touchdown on Opening Day.

Austin, however, was neutralized by Redskins punter Tress Way, as he was held without a single return on six balls the Oklahoma product put into play.

"Tavon's probably got a little bit more long speed, but Darren Sproles has great quickness also," Gruden said. "Another great challenge for us. If the weather is going to be bad, like it might be, it'll be very, very important for us to do good in the punt game and the punt-return game, so it's going to be a great challenge for us."

PHOTOS: Redskins-Eagles Through The Years

A look back at some of the top images in games between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington Redskins Sean Taylor(21) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 11, 2007 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Eagles beat the Redskins 33-25.(AP Photo/David Durochik)
1 / 56

Washington Redskins Sean Taylor(21) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 11, 2007 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Eagles beat the Redskins 33-25.(AP Photo/David Durochik)

No Title
2 / 56
No Title
3 / 56
No Title
4 / 56
No Title
5 / 56
No Title
6 / 56
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams, left, is congratulated by his Philadelphia Eagles counterpart, Randall Cunningham following the Redskins 10-3 upset win in NFL game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
7 / 56

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams, left, is congratulated by his Philadelphia Eagles counterpart, Randall Cunningham following the Redskins 10-3 upset win in NFL game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

No Title
8 / 56
No Title
9 / 56
No Title
10 / 56
No Title
11 / 56
No Title
12 / 56
No Title
13 / 56
No Title
14 / 56
No Title
15 / 56
No Title
16 / 56
No Title
17 / 56
No Title
18 / 56
No Title
19 / 56
Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (36) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) after his interception of McNabb's pass in the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004, in Philadelphia. Behind them is Eagles' guard Hank Fraley (63) and tackle Tra Thomas (72). (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)
20 / 56

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (36) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) after his interception of McNabb's pass in the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004, in Philadelphia. Behind them is Eagles' guard Hank Fraley (63) and tackle Tra Thomas (72). (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)

No Title
21 / 56
No Title
22 / 56
No Title
23 / 56
No Title
24 / 56
No Title
25 / 56
No Title
26 / 56
No Title
27 / 56
No Title
28 / 56
No Title
29 / 56
No Title
30 / 56
No Title
31 / 56
No Title
32 / 56
No Title
33 / 56
No Title
34 / 56
No Title
35 / 56
Philadelphia Eagles tight end L.J. Smith is pulled down by Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Haraz Ghanbari)
36 / 56

Philadelphia Eagles tight end L.J. Smith is pulled down by Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Haraz Ghanbari)

Haraz Ghanbari/2007 Associated Press
No Title
37 / 56
No Title
38 / 56
No Title
39 / 56
No Title
40 / 56
No Title
41 / 56
No Title
42 / 56
No Title
43 / 56
No Title
44 / 56
Quarterback Doug Williams (17) of the Washington Redskins releases a pass n a 17 - 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 18, 1988 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
45 / 56

Quarterback Doug Williams (17) of the Washington Redskins releases a pass n a 17 - 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 18, 1988 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

No Title
46 / 56
No Title
47 / 56
Washington Redskins Art Monk catches a 16-yard second quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mark Rypien as Philadelphia Eagles Eric Allen watches during Wildcard playoff game Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
48 / 56

Washington Redskins Art Monk catches a 16-yard second quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mark Rypien as Philadelphia Eagles Eric Allen watches during Wildcard playoff game Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Washington Redskins tackle Jermaine Haley causes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) to fumble in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004, in Philadelphia. The Redskins recovered on the play. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)
49 / 56

Washington Redskins tackle Jermaine Haley causes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) to fumble in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004, in Philadelphia. The Redskins recovered on the play. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)

Eagles' Terry Tautolo tackles Washington Redskins' John Riggins, but is too late to keep Riggins from scoring a touchdown after catching a pass during game at Philadelphia, Oct. 7, 1979. (AP Photo/Steven Falk)
50 / 56

Eagles' Terry Tautolo tackles Washington Redskins' John Riggins, but is too late to keep Riggins from scoring a touchdown after catching a pass during game at Philadelphia, Oct. 7, 1979. (AP Photo/Steven Falk)

Washington Redskins Dexter Manley sacks Philadelphia Eagles Randall Cunningham for a loss of five yards in first quarter NFL action in their game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. Cunningham fumbled the ball and the Redskins recovered en route to a 10-3 win. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
51 / 56

Washington Redskins Dexter Manley sacks Philadelphia Eagles Randall Cunningham for a loss of five yards in first quarter NFL action in their game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. Cunningham fumbled the ball and the Redskins recovered en route to a 10-3 win. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Billy Barnes (32) Washington Redskins back, keeps tight grip on the ball as he scores touchdown from 3-yard line despite swarm of Philadelphia Eagles defenders in second period of Eagles - Redskins pro-football game in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 1962. Trying to stop Barnes are Eagles backs Bob Harrison (42) and Mike McClellan (23). At top is Redskins end Bill Anderson (42), Redskins won, 27-21. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)
52 / 56

Billy Barnes (32) Washington Redskins back, keeps tight grip on the ball as he scores touchdown from 3-yard line despite swarm of Philadelphia Eagles defenders in second period of Eagles - Redskins pro-football game in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 1962. Trying to stop Barnes are Eagles backs Bob Harrison (42) and Mike McClellan (23). At top is Redskins end Bill Anderson (42), Redskins won, 27-21. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Philadelphia Eagles' Greg Lewis, left, and J.R. Reed, center, chase Washington Redskins' Ladell Betts (46) as Betts returns the opening kickoff 70 yards Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004, in Landover, Md. The play set up a short touchdown run for Clinton Portis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
53 / 56

Philadelphia Eagles' Greg Lewis, left, and J.R. Reed, center, chase Washington Redskins' Ladell Betts (46) as Betts returns the opening kickoff 70 yards Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004, in Landover, Md. The play set up a short touchdown run for Clinton Portis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Clarence Peaks (26) is brought down by Washington Redskin tackle Will Renfro (71) after a six-yard first quarter running gain at Griffith Stadium, Dec. 6, 1959, Washington, D.C. Swarming in on Peaks is fullback Chuck Drazenovich (36) and end Ed Meadows (83), both of Washington. In the background is Chuck Bednarik (60), Eagles center. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)
54 / 56

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Clarence Peaks (26) is brought down by Washington Redskin tackle Will Renfro (71) after a six-yard first quarter running gain at Griffith Stadium, Dec. 6, 1959, Washington, D.C. Swarming in on Peaks is fullback Chuck Drazenovich (36) and end Ed Meadows (83), both of Washington. In the background is Chuck Bednarik (60), Eagles center. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis (26) scores a third-quarter touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins (20) and safety Michael Lewis (32), Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
55 / 56

Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis (26) scores a third-quarter touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins (20) and safety Michael Lewis (32), Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

_brush-tteagles-centerpiece
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While all three Redskins units have been impacted by the early season injury bug, special teams may have been hit the hardest.

Adam Hayward was the team's special teams captain, a vocal leader who thrived in coverage and protection. Niles Paul did just about everything a player could do on special teams. Logan Paulsen was a key cog over the years.

The changes have given younger players more opportunities, but they've also affected the unit's consistency, too.

"We're having a different flyer outside every time," Gruden said. "We're having a different punt protector every week. And those guys need reps like a quarterback needs reps, like an inside linebacker needs reps. We've got to try to get these guys up to par, up to speed as quick as we can because Philadelphia will make you pay. It changes the course of a football game like we learned last week against the [New York] Giants, but we just have to do our job as coaches to get our guys ready and our players have to do their job of getting themselves ready."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Throwback Thursday: Redskins Get Revenge Vs. Eagles
-- 5 Takeaways: Sept. 30 Presser

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising