Redskins Facing a Steep Climb to Make Playoffs







Now, the worries.

The NFC East is led by the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, both 7-4. The Redskins play the Giants Sunday and again to end the season. Here they can make up some ground. The Giants and Eagles also play again, though it's hard to know now which one will need to lose to best help the Redskins.

The Giants play three of their last four on the road. The Eagles, beaten badly by the Chicago Bears, play the Houston Texans Thursday night. How will they respond in a short week? Thereafter, three of their last four are NFC East games, two against the Dallas Cowboys. As much as Redskins fans hate the Cowboys, this might be the time to root for them.

The NFC South creates the biggest obstacles on the path to the wild card. The Atlanta Falcons, at 9-2, own the NFC's best record. Behind them are the New Orleans Saints, the defending Super Bowl champions, at 8-3. The surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 7-4 and the Redskins' next home opponent. Again, here's a game where the Redskins can help themselves and hurt a direct competitor, except the Redskins are 2-4 at home.

The Chicago Bears occupy the top spot in the NFC North at 8-3, with the Green Bay Packers at 7-4. The Redskins beat both of them and would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. As always, that supposes lots of dominoes falling for them.

"We've got to win. We've got to win the games we play and the other guys have to lose. There's no real secret formula we can concoct other than that," Hall said.

Beating the Giants would be a step (a Giant step?) but only one step.

"The main thing we have to focus on is the next game," Fletcher said. "We can only play one game on Sunday. You can't get caught up in five games. We can only play them one at a time. Let's focus on this next game, put all our focus and energy into the Giants and see what happens."

The Redskins can only hope for assistance while they try to straighten out their own problems and take a methodical approach to the weeks ahead. They may well need to win five in a row, but have won back to back only once this season and haven't assembled a winning streak longer than four since the early part of 2008.

One at a time. Week by week. Starting Sunday.

A December to Remember? Or just another month out in the cold?