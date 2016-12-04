Redskins Fall To The Cardinals In Arizona

The Redskins traveled to the Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals but we unable to score a victory, falling by a final of 31-23.
Fourth Quarter: Redskins 23, Cardinals 31
The Cardinals would continue their drive that started in the third quarter, ending it with another David Johnson touchdown, as the running back scampered in for a 25-yard score on a pass from Carson Palmer.
On the play before the Cardinals' score, safety Will Blackmon was injured after a collision with Larry Fitzgerald and was removed from the game.
The offense would immediately move the chains on their first play following the Arizona touchdown, as Robert Kelley picked up 10 yards on first down. Two plays later, Jamison Crowder gave the Redskins another first down pickup with a 13-yard reception.
Washington would get their third first down of the drive on the back of Vernon Davis, as the veteran tight end picked up 11 yards on second down before getting seven more on third down.
But the drive would stall out at the Cardinals' 35-yard line before Dustin Hopkins came on for a 53-yard field goal attempt, which he nailed to pull the Redskins to within one.
The Cardinals would quickly go back and extend their lead, though, as Palmer marched Arizona 75 yards down the field on eight plays before J.J. Nelson recorded a 42-yard touchdown reception.
The extra point was good as Arizona pulled ahead 31-23.
Washington would get the ball back with 1:56 left in the game. After a three-yard completion on first down, the Redskins got a new set of downs when Calais Campbell was called for roughing the passer.
Cousins would connect with Ryan Grant for an eight-yard gain on 2nd-and-10 before the quarterback found Davis for an 18-yard gain and then a six-yard gain before the Redskins would be intercepted to end the game.
Third Quarter: Redskins 20, Cardinals 17
After Maurice Harris returned the opening kick of the second half for 26 yards, the offense's first play of the third quarter was an 11-yard gainer to Pierre Garçon before Kirk Cousins was right on point to DeSean Jackson for a 59-yard gain.
After an incompletion on 1st-and-goal and Kelley getting stopped at the one-yard line on second down, Cousins called his own number to punch it in on third down. Dustin Hopkins would make the extra point to extend the Redskins' first lead of the day to 13-10.
Arizona looked to either tie or take back the lead on their opening appearance of the third quarter, but could not do either, as a missed field goal kept the score at 13-10.
Twice on the drive Quinton Dunbar recorded pass breakups while Trent Murphy tallied a big sack on the third down prior to the missed field goal attempt.
The Redskins would have the ball back for just two plays before Calais Campbell forced a fumble after driving back Shawn Lauvao. The Cardinals would recover the fumble and get a 1st-and-goal situation at the 10-yard line.
On 3rd-and-goal, Carson Palmer would connect with Michael Floyd for a six-yard touchdown.
After two short gains on the Redskins' ensuing drive, Pierre Garçon gained 28 yards on third down to get Washington into opponent territory.
Two plays later, Chris Thompson had his longest run of the game on a 16-yard gain.
On Washington's next third down play on 3rd-and-10 from the 26-yard line, Cousins found a wide-open Jamison Crowder for a 26-yard score.
Crowder lined up in the slot and took advantage of a lack of coverage for his second catch of the drive.
The Cardinals would get three more plays off before the end of the 15-minute frame.
Second Quarter: Redskins 6, Cardinals 10The Cardinals would immediately move the ball on the first play of the second quarter, as Carson Palmer found Larry Fitzgerald for a 14-yard gain on a 3rd-and-9 play.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2016 Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals Dec. 4, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium.
The defense would hold after that gain, though, forcing the Cardinals to punt from their own 26-yard line.
Jamison Crowder would return the punt eight yards to the Washington 24-yard line.
After Robert Kelley gained just one yard on the Redskins' ensuing drive, Chris Thompson gained 21 yards on his first reception of the game to get Washington into opposing territory for the second time today.
Kelley would then pick up 19 yards to get the Redskins closer to the end zone before Washington would have to call on Dustin Hopkins to make a 47-yard field goal.
The Cardinals went backwards on their next drive of the game, as Josh Norman tallied a tackle for a five-yard loss on David Johnson before an offensive pass interference call set up a 2nd-and-25 situation.
Arizona would get back 10 yards before having to punt, a weakly booted ball that would land at the Cardinals' 48-yard line.
Washington would be called for a fourth false start penalty to push them back into 1st-and-15 before Thompson picked up eight yards. Center Spencer Long was removed from the game after the play and veteran John Sullivan came in for his first appearance with the offense as a member of the Redskins.
Getting into a third down spot, the Redskins would finally convert, as Cousins avoided pressure to complete a pass to Pierre Garçon.
Then, after two completions to Ryan Grant and another to Vernon Davis, the Redskins got to the one-yard line, but did not convert on a fade attempt to DeSean Jackson.
Hopkins came out for his second field goal attempt of the day, which he converted.
Arizona would come right back, though, to hit their first field goal of the day.
On the drive, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan notched sack No. 10 on the season, It is the second double-digit sack season of his six-year career.
First Quarter: Redskins 0, Cardinals 7
The Cardinals were able to move the ball on their first drive to open the game, eventually capping off a 15-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes with a David Johnson one-yard touchdown.
On the Cardinals' possession, quarterback Carson Palmer went 5-of-7 for 46 yards, twice leading Arizona out of 3rd-and-11 situations with first downs.
Running back David Johnson, meanwhile, gained 29 rushing yards and caught an additional 10 yards.
While the Redskins were unable to prevent the Cardinals from scoring, they used quite a few different personal pairings, rotating players in and out throughout the drive. Rookie cornerback Kendall Fuller was seen on the outside for the first time this year while Bashaud Breeland played some nickel.
The offense couldn't respond, though, after a good first play to start their debut in the game.
Kirk Cousins would find Pierre Garçon for a nine-yard gain on first down before back-to-back false start penalties set the Redskins back. Then on second down, DeSean Jackson couldn't complete possession of a pass that hit his hands before Cousins was sacked on third down to end the drive.
The defense wasn't on the field nearly as long on their second appearance of the afternoon, as the unit forced a three-and-out and continue to send quite a bit of pressure at Palmer.
The Redskins were able to get up the field on their second possession, but their drive stalled out after picking up two first downs and getting to Arizona 45-yard line.
Robert Kelley would record just one carry for 13 yards while Cousins completed passes to Garçon and Derek Carrier, but twice had to avoid pressure from Calais Campbell.
The Cardinals would run two offensive plays – two runs by Johnson – before the clock expired for the end of the first quarter.