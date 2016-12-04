Redskins Fall To The Cardinals In Arizona

The defense would hold after that gain, though, forcing the Cardinals to punt from their own 26-yard line.

Jamison Crowder would return the punt eight yards to the Washington 24-yard line.

After Robert Kelley gained just one yard on the Redskins' ensuing drive, Chris Thompson gained 21 yards on his first reception of the game to get Washington into opposing territory for the second time today.

Kelley would then pick up 19 yards to get the Redskins closer to the end zone before Washington would have to call on Dustin Hopkins to make a 47-yard field goal.

The Cardinals went backwards on their next drive of the game, as Josh Norman tallied a tackle for a five-yard loss on David Johnson before an offensive pass interference call set up a 2nd-and-25 situation.

Arizona would get back 10 yards before having to punt, a weakly booted ball that would land at the Cardinals' 48-yard line.

Washington would be called for a fourth false start penalty to push them back into 1st-and-15 before Thompson picked up eight yards. Center Spencer Long was removed from the game after the play and veteran John Sullivan came in for his first appearance with the offense as a member of the Redskins.

Getting into a third down spot, the Redskins would finally convert, as Cousins avoided pressure to complete a pass to Pierre Garçon.

Then, after two completions to Ryan Grant and another to Vernon Davis, the Redskins got to the one-yard line, but did not convert on a fade attempt to DeSean Jackson.

Hopkins came out for his second field goal attempt of the day, which he converted.

Arizona would come right back, though, to hit their first field goal of the day.

On the drive, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan notched sack No. 10 on the season, It is the second double-digit sack season of his six-year career.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Cardinals 7

The Cardinals were able to move the ball on their first drive to open the game, eventually capping off a 15-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes with a David Johnson one-yard touchdown.

On the Cardinals' possession, quarterback Carson Palmer went 5-of-7 for 46 yards, twice leading Arizona out of 3rd-and-11 situations with first downs.

Running back David Johnson, meanwhile, gained 29 rushing yards and caught an additional 10 yards.

While the Redskins were unable to prevent the Cardinals from scoring, they used quite a few different personal pairings, rotating players in and out throughout the drive. Rookie cornerback Kendall Fuller was seen on the outside for the first time this year while Bashaud Breeland played some nickel.

The offense couldn't respond, though, after a good first play to start their debut in the game.

Kirk Cousins would find Pierre Garçon for a nine-yard gain on first down before back-to-back false start penalties set the Redskins back. Then on second down, DeSean Jackson couldn't complete possession of a pass that hit his hands before Cousins was sacked on third down to end the drive.

The defense wasn't on the field nearly as long on their second appearance of the afternoon, as the unit forced a three-and-out and continue to send quite a bit of pressure at Palmer.

The Redskins were able to get up the field on their second possession, but their drive stalled out after picking up two first downs and getting to Arizona 45-yard line.

Robert Kelley would record just one carry for 13 yards while Cousins completed passes to Garçon and Derek Carrier, but twice had to avoid pressure from Calais Campbell.