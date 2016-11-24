Redskins Fall To The Cowboys In Week 12 Battle

Dallas would respond to Washington's touchdown with a touchdown, as Dak Prescott led a seven-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the quarterback recording a second rushing touchdown against the Redskins on the year.

Dan Bailey made his extra point attempt to make it a 24-12 game.

But the Redskins punched back just three plays later, as Cousins found DeSean Jackson for a 67-yard touchdown pass with 9:22 left in the game. The veteran receiver went above the 100-yard mark for the first time since Week 1.

The special teams unit tried to catch the Cowboys off-guard with an onsides kick, but Dallas recovered at their own 45-yard line.

Back came the Cowboys, though, as Ezekiel Elliot completed an eight-play, 53-yard drive. Dallas would also convert on their extra point try to make it a 31-19 game.

Getting the ball back with more than six minutes remaining, Cousins slowly diced up the defense en route to another touchdown reception for Reed.

Since returning to the field in the second half, Reed has eight catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington, however, couldn't get the onsides kick and Dallas ran out the clock for the victory.

Third Quarter: Redskins 6, Cowboys 17

Washington started the quarter with two run plays (one each from Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson) to quickly move the chains, but couldn't move the ball for a second set of new downs.

On the offense's final appearance of the drive, tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) entered the game after being removed early in the second quarter. Reed had two catches for 15 yards in the first half.

Dallas would get some yards on their first time on the field in the third quarter, but Washington held the offense off at the 45-yard line. The Redskins benefitted from a holding call on a first down that put them into a 1st-and-20 situation they could not dig out of.

After a fair catch at the 10-yard line, the Redskins went back to work, first picking up eight yards with Kelley, then two one-yard runs by the rookie running back.

Two plays after that, Kirk Cousins found Vernon Davis for a 26-yard gain to get the ball to the 41-yard line.

Washington would march down into Dallas territory off the arm of Cousins, as he completed passes to six different receivers on the drive. The hightlight play was an acrobatic 33-yard reception to get the Redskins inside the 10-yard.

Second Quarter: Redskins 6, Cowboys 17

Opening up the second quarter at the Dallas five-yard line, the Redskins started out with Robert Kelley taking a direct snap out of the backfield for no gain before Kirk Cousins was off on both his pass attempts.

On third down, Jordan Reed appeared to injure his shoulder after taking a blow attempting to extend for a reception.

Dustin Hopkins would get the Redskins on the board, as the kicker converted on a 24-yard field goal attempt.

Dallas would respond with a field goal of their own on a 12-play drive that went 47 yards.

On the drive, Ryan Kerrigan would record his ninth sack of the season, but Washington couldn't get Dallas off the field on third down, as the Cowboys twice convered on 3rd-and-long situations and turned them into first downs. On the third down they did get Dallas off the field, safety Duke Ihenacho nearly had an interception on a deflection, but the San Jose State product couldn't fully haul the ball in.

After Washington started their next drive with two Kelley runs, Kirk Cousins dropped back on third down and found Pierre Garçon for a 27-yard gain to move Washington into Dallas territory.

But the Redskins would ultimatley have to settle for another field goal attempt, a 55-yard try for Hopkins that he would pull to the right.

Getting the ball of the missed field goal, the Cowboys drove 55 yards on six plays, finishing it off with a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams, who was able to hold onto the ball and get two feet down on a tough catch.

After a touchback, the Redskins got the ball back with 1:45 remaining in the half. Cousins started the drive with a seven-yard completion to Jamison Crowder before going back to the second-year veteran for a 14-yard gain.

Three plays later, Washington moved the chains once again with a 12-yard completion to Vernon Davis on 3rd-and-10.

The Redskins would continue to move the ball through the air, as Cousins would complete a six-yard pass to Maurice Harris and a 26 yarder to DeSean Jackson to set up a 1st-and-goal at the 10-yard line.

On 2nd-and-goal, Cousins would complete an eight-yard pass to Garçon to set up a huge 3rd-and-goal situation, one that they could not convert.

Hopkins would hit a 24-yard field goal to push the score to 17-6.

First Quarter: Redskins 0, Cowboys 7

The Redskins didn't get off to their best start in a game, as they allowed an opening drive touchdown to the Cowboys after being so stout early against the Packers on Sunday.

Dallas started the game with a 15-yard gain on a reverse before quickly getting into Washington territory behind Ezekiel Elliot, as he gained four on a reception followed by 20 yards on his first carry of the game.

The Cowboys continued to gain big yardage before capping off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with an Elliot touchdown run.

Washington went pass-heavy on the offense's initial appearance, as Kirk Cousins completed all six of his pass attempts for 49 yards while the ground game mustered just six yards on four carries.

Dustin Hopkins lined up for a 43-yard field goal attempt, but pulled it wide left.

While the Redskins certainly would have wanted to match the Cowboys' touchdown with one of their own, Cousins was able to move the ball despite Dallas sending lots of pressure his way.

After getting the ball back, Chris Baker made sure to set the Cowboys' second drive of the game on a bad note, as he burst through the defensive line to pull down Elliot for a five-yard loss.

Washington didn't allow Dak Prescott to attempt his pass attempts on second and third down, as Dallas was forced to put after a three-and-out.

It didn't take long for the Redskins to march deep into Dallas territory at the end of the first quarter, going from the their own 19-yard line to the Dallas five-yard line on just six plays.