Redskins-Giants: Ingredients For Victory

They limited the Rams to just two third-down conversions by only rushing more than four defenders three times.

"I'm happy with the results," head coach Jay Gruden said. "I think we're doing very well on defense. Each game plan will be different. Down and distance will determine some of the rush patterns that we use – sometimes five, sometimes six, sometimes four, sometimes three. I think that's the beauty of what we're doing defensively right now. We are not vanilla."

That should help against Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who, according to Gruden, "can dissect any coverage." The Giants' offensive line has only allowed three sacks this season, which means the Redskins will likely use more disguises in the way they approach blitzing and sending pressure.

"He's a good quarterback, he's a Super Bowl winning quarterback, he's very capable to go out there and dice you up," Hall said. "His offense has kind of changed over the last couple of years…they went to a more quick passing style offense, run the ball more, and so it's not going to be those whole bunch of shots, whole lots of opportunities to make plays down the field. It's going to be more short, quick gain, methodical [plays], where they're just trying to beat you down."

If the secondary can cut down on some of those small gains, the line will have more time press the pocket, putting Manning into duress and into riskier passing decisions. (By Jake Kring-Schreifels)

CHEW UP THAT CLOCKThrough two games this season, the Washington Redskins have displayed the ability to keep their offense on the field better than just about anybody else. Their 37:49 average time of possession per game mark is second only to the Dallas Cowboys' 38:50.

Now, is it realistic to expect the Redskins to keep the ball for this long each and every week? Probably not. The league leader each year usually has an average time of possession in the 32-minute range. But the 37:49 figure through two games for Washington has been an indicator that the team is running the ball well, having long, sustained drives and keeping its own defense fresh on the sidelines.

This will be key on Thursday night against the Giants. It will be the Redskins' first road game of the season, and nothing would get the MetLife Stadium quieter than several eight-, nine-, 10-play drives, or more, that lead to scores for the away team.

"I think it's evident that when you run the ball well, when you're in the time of possession, when you stay on the field and convert third down, you have a higher chance of winning," left tackle Trent Williams said after last Sunday's win over the Rams. "We did all those things today and we ended up winning the game, so I think it's a direct reflection of us being committed to running the ball and Kirk [Cousins] just making great decisions when it was time to throw the ball."

The Giants, on the other hand, have struggled mightily in the time-of-possession battle this season. Their 25:37 average through two games ranks 29th in the league. So while one might expect the Redskins' average time of possession to come back down to earth and the Giants' figure to get back up a little, keep an eye on this battle in Thursday night's game. (By Andrew Walker)