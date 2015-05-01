Redskins Great Gary Clark Is Turning 53 Years Old Today

Redskins wide receiver great Gary Clark turns 53 today. Feel old? Well, that wasn't our intention.

The Redskins drafted Clark in the 1984 Supplemental Draft of USFL and CFL players. Soon enough, Clark would be turning heads in his rookie year, eventually making four Pro Bowl appearances.

A member of the "80 Greatest Redskins" and "Redskins Ring of Fame," Clark also helped collect two of the team's three Super Bowls during his time in Washington.

In 1991, he and quarterback Mark Rypien connected for 1,340 yards and ten touchdowns, career highs for Clark, as they ran towards the Redskins' third Lombardi Trophy.