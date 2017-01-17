News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Had NFL's Most Improved Running Game

Jan 17, 2017 at 06:38 AM
rb-season-review-2016-660-350.jpg

With the combination of rookie running back Robert Kelley and the consistently improving Chris Thompson serving as the team's third-down back, the Washington Redskins had the league's most improved running game in 2016 according to Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) ratings.

The Redskins' run game DVOA in 2015 was -32.5 percent – last in the NFL – but jumped to five percent in 2016.

"Washington's improvement on the ground is a group effort," writes Aaron Schatz (ESPN Insider subscription required). "There was better run-blocking, especially from right guard Brandon Scherff, who took a big leap forward and made his first Pro Bowl this year. The team improved from 21st to sixth in adjusted line yards, our FO metric for separating run-blocking from what running backs do in the open field. But the Redskins also got better performance from their running backs, both last year's starter Matt Jones and undrafted rookie Robert Kelley. Based on charting from our partners at Sports Info Solutions, Washington led the league this year with 149 broken tackles, and most of those came from the running backs: 43 from Kelley, 19 from Jones and 30 from third-down back Chris Thompson."

The improvement was the sixth largest since the 1992 season.

Jones, of course, started the season as Washington's starting running back. The 2015 third-round pick finished the season with 99 carries for 460 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before being inactive for the final nine contests.

Kelley, meanwhile, took over as the lead back for the Redskins in Week 8 and didn't look back. The Tulane product finished the year with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

As was mentioned above, one of the biggest aspects to the Redskins' success in the running game was a league-high 149 broken tackles.

Kelley had quite a few of those including three separate ones on his 45-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

And, of course, Thompson recorded career highs in carries (68) and rushing yards (356) along with Mack Brown's 61-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said in his season concluding press conference that Kelley will open up offseason workouts as the team's No. 1 running back.

"He's going to get stronger, even get in more better shape," Gruden said. "He's going to understand the 16-game season, what it entails, how demanding it is on his body. He's going to get himself ready to go. But he's shown great vision, great toughness in the hole, great ball security. I think that's a good starting point. And I like what Mack Brown did. And we still have Matt Jones here, who is young, and obviously Chris Thompson who had an excellent season as far as the third down back is concerned."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising