Redskins Have No Shortage Of Defensive Leaders

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan considers himself "the elder statesman in the room now" of a group of pass rushers that includes second-year Trent Murphy and rookie Preston Smith. Coming off a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2014, Kerrigan is looking to be a stabilizing figure outside the tackles, taking on a role similar to that of a "senior" in college.

Barry believes Kerrigan and other returning veterans such as Jason Hatcher, Keenan Robinson, Perry Riley Jr., Chris Baker and Kedric Golston will smooth out many of the bumps of an NFL season for the younger players and the team as a whole.

"There are going to be ups and downs in a season, and that's when you really need those character guys," Barry said. "That's when you need veteran leadership. I think at each group we really have great veteran leadership."

Another key leader, DeAngelo Hall, was limited this offseason by his recovery from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, but has made his presence felt by his teammates, including rookie cornerbacks Tevin Mitchel and Tajh Hasson, while he targets a training camp return for himself.

"He's been in every single meeting for the last six weeks," Barry said during OTAs. "He's taking notes. He's a phenomenal leader. I've really, really been pleasantly surprised with D-Hall with that. He's really impressed me with his leadership role."

As opposed to making up for a lack of one, Gruden feels as though the Redskins were building upon a foundation of strong character. He cited perseverance throughout the 2014 season.

"I feel like the season that we had last year, as rocky as it was, I still feel like we did a good job of preparing," Gruden said. "The guys still came in here, focused, and tried their butts off to win. We beat Philly in Week … 16 at the end of year. It shows the guys were still committed to preparing."

And with training camp beginning this week, but Barry is eager to continue working with this personnel.

"That's what you want," Barry said. "You want great players, but you want great players with great character and we got that."

