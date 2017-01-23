Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden Explains Coaching Changes

The team also hired Kevin O'Connell to be the new quarterbacks coach, Jim Tomsula as the defensive line coach and Kavan Latham as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden spoke about the coaching decisions on Monday, first touching on the promotion of Manusky after a season as the team's outside linebackers coach. He interviewed for the position last week – just one of a handful of experienced coaches that were considered.

"Well, it was tough," Gruden said on "Redskins Nation." "We did a lot of work, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We interviewed some very good coaches, very good. I learned a lot of football in the last week and a half and I think we could have gone a lot of different ways. But the way we felt most comfortable was hiring Greg Manusky."

One of the reasons why Manusky was ultimately named to the positon was his trust in the players the Redskins already have in-house.

"I think first of all, Greg sold me because he was sold on the players we had," Gruden said. "I think he has a strong belief in the guys that we have and I think he's a great motivator and he's a good developer of talent. That's what you're looking for. You've got to be able to motivate these cats. They have to want to play for the coach and I think we get that with Greg. And then adding Jim Tomsula with him is a great addition also. But how much different? I think we're going to play with a lot more passion, play hard and go from there."

Along with Manusky, the team also brought in Tomsula. The two worked together for the San Francisco 49ers from 2007-10. Manusky was defensive coordinator for those four seasons while Tomsula worked with the defensive line.

"It was a great combination having those two guys," Gruden said. "He's a great teacher of the defensive line. That's what he wants to do, he wants to coach defensive line. He had an opportunity to be a head coach, but he wants to be the defensive line room. Everything that we've heard and learned from him is he can motivate defensive linemen and get them to play hard and that's half the battle."