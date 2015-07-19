Redskins Host Flag Football Kickoff Event For Special Olympics Virginia

After a brief introduction, and a brief explanation of how to attach the flags around each player's waist, kids were split up into three groups to try various drills and activities. Those involved a running backs station, a wide receiver station and a small obstacle course to plow through.

Paul camped out at the receiver station, throwing "dimes," as he called them jokingly, to receivers.

"These kids don't care who you are," Paul said. "They don't care if you're Robert Griffin or the 53rd man on the roster, just as long as you're out here with them to play football. That's all we care about. To see the joy it brings them is crazy…Now they get to say they had pros teach them how to play football."

Volunteers from Young Men's Service League, which pairs moms and sons together to donate their time, helped with the different football activities, encouraging the youngsters to complete the drills and show off some touchdown dances.

"It makes a really big impact, especially when the players come out and it's not something a lot of people get to do," Marcotte said of the extra support. "Its something really special and adds to it. They're already big fans, so some of them were pretty star struck."

Paulsen might be partly responsible for that, but noted that the kids running around would have been thrilled no matter who showed up.

"They have this unabashed joy," he said. "They're just really happy, they're so happy to be out here… I hope it's really instrumental in kicking it off. I hope the event builds steam and people really rally behind it."

