Redskins Salute Hosts Over 80 at Watch Party at TAP Sports Bar in MGM National Harbor

Redskins Salute teamed up with MGM National Harbor on Sunday, December 30, to host over 80 service members and military family members at TAP Sports Bar for a Watch Party of the final game of the season. Redskins fans and supporters entered the bar excited to watch the NFC showdown between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys.

At kickoff, the crowd was greeted by the First Ladies of Football and Redskins Alumni Gary Clark. Fans enjoyed conversation and photos with their special guests while enjoying drinks and food. At the conclusion of the first half, autographed Redskins jerseys, helmets, and photos were raffled off. The perfect end to a fantastic season of interaction and engagement with our military community.