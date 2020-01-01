News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Salute Hosts Over 80 at Watch Party at TAP Sports Bar in MGM National Harbor

Dec 31, 2019 at 08:34 PM
Redskins Alumni, Gary Clark, meets and greets Redskins fans and supporters at TAPS Sports Bar after kickoff. Photo courtesy of Emily Arnsberg.
Redskins Salute teamed up with MGM National Harbor on Sunday, December 30, to host over 80 service members and military family members at TAP Sports Bar for a Watch Party of the final game of the season. Redskins fans and supporters entered the bar excited to watch the NFC showdown between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys.

At kickoff, the crowd was greeted by the First Ladies of Football and Redskins Alumni Gary Clark. Fans enjoyed conversation and photos with their special guests while enjoying drinks and food. At the conclusion of the first half, autographed Redskins jerseys, helmets, and photos were raffled off. The perfect end to a fantastic season of interaction and engagement with our military community.

Redskins Salute would like to thank the First Ladies of Football, Gary Clark, and MGM National Harbor for hosting our military members and their families to cheer on the Redskins in our last match-up of the 2019 season.

Redskins Salute Members enjoy the Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys game at tables and in booths in TAPS Sports Bar of MGM National Harbor.
Gary Clark and the First Ladies of Washington pose with a Redskins fan prior to kickoff at the Watch Party.
