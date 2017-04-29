Redskins Introduce Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson At FedExField Draft Day Party

"We kind of fuel off of each other [and] feed off of each other just by our playing styles and how we go about doing it the right way," Allen added.

Allen's arrival in Washington was labeled a steal by just about every draft analyst, surprised that a consensus top-five talent would fall all the way to the 17th spot in the draft. As more teams got anxious with the limited supply of offensive talent, Allen continued to fall, giving the Redskins a no-brainer selection.

Anderson's selection had slightly more debate, according to head coach Jay Gruden, but everyone in the room was extremely impressed with his size, speed and tenacity as an edge rushing linebacker. Anderson said his nasty attitude on the field comes from the inspiration of his family.

"Those people sitting right there – my mom, my sister and my brother," he said. "I always go out there and I'm playing for them. I'm playing for something bigger than me. It ain't all about me. I don't feel like I can play this game at the level that I play it at and where I came from playing it if it was just about me."

The afternoon marked a momentary sigh of relief, capping what has been a grueling draft process that didn't let up even after playing in the National Championship game against Clemson. Both of them had to catch up their preparation for the NFL Combine as a result and stay in shape both mentally and physically.

Now, of course, the waiting is over, and the two of them can begin focusing back on what they haven't been able to do since Jan. 11: play football.