Redskins-Jets GameDay Preview





WEEK 13:

Redskins (4-7) vs. Jets (6-5)

The Redskins return to FedExField for the first of two consecutive games against the AFC East when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 85,000.

It's the first regular season matchup between the two clubs since 2007 and the Jets' first regular season appearance at FedExField since Sept. 4, 2003.

The Redskins are 2-3 at FedExField this season. They won their first two games, against the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, but lost their last three home games.

The Jets are searching for their first road win of the season. They are 0-5 in road games this season and have yielded an average of 34.0 points per game in those contests.

The Redskins are 0-2 against the AFC East this season, with losses to Buffalo and Miami. The Jets are 1-0 against the NFC East with a Week 1 vs. Dallas.

The Redskins-Seahawks game will be televised locally on CBS. Ian Eagle calls the play by play with Dan Fouts providing color commentary.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

**OFFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Jets** WR 89 Santana Moss 17 Plaxico Burress LT 71 Trent Williams 60 D. Ferguson LG 79 Maurice Hurt 68 Matt Slauson C 63 Will Montgomery 74 Nick Mangold RG 66 Chris Chester 65 Brandon Moore RT 77 Jammal Brown 78 Wayne Hunter TE 83 Fred Davis 81 Dustin Keller WR 10 Jabar Gaffney 10 Santonio Holmes QB 8 Rex Grossman 6 Mark Sanchez FB 45 Mike Sellers 38 John Connor RB 29 Roy Helu 23 Shonn Greene **DEFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Jets** DE 94 Adam Carriker 97 M. Wilkerson NT 96 Barry Cofield 91 Sione Pouha DE 72 Stephen Bowen 70 Mike DeVito LB 91 Ryan Kerrigan 50 Garrett McIntyre LB 59 London Fletcher 57 Bart Scott LB 56 Perry Riley 52 David Harris LB 98 Brian Orakpo 97 Calvin Pace CB 23 DeAngelo Hall 24 Darrelle Revis CB 26 Josh Wilson 31 Antonio Cromartie SS 30 LaRon Landry 33 Eric Smith FS 20 O.J. Atogwe 36 Jim Leonhard **SPECIAL TEAMS** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Jets** P 6 Sav Rocca 4 T.J. Conley K 4 Graham Gano 2 Nick Folk H 6 Sav Rocca 8 Mark Brunell LS 57 Nick Sundberg 46 Tanner Perdum KOR 16 Brandon Banks 25 Joe McKnight PR 16 Brandon Banks 11 Jeremy Kerley

SERIES HISTORY

In the regular season, the Redskins and Jets have played nine times since the series began in 1972. The Redskins have won the last four games and lead the all-time series 8-1, including a 4-1 mark in home games.

The last time the two clubs played was on Nov. 4, 2007 at the Meadowlands. The Redskins won 20-17 as Shaun Suisham kicked a game-winning 46-yard field goal in overtime. It was the fifth field goal of the game for Suisham.

Clinton Portis rushed for 196 yards and one touchdown on 36 carries in the Redskins' win. In all, the Redskins pounded out 296 rushing yards against the Jets, with a lofty 6.2 yards-per-carry average.

The Redskins and Jets have played eight times in preseason, with the Redskins leading the series 5-4.

The two clubs last played in the 2010 preseason at New Meadowlands Stadium. The Redskins won 16-11 when quarterback Richard Bartel tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Larry Johnson in the fourth quarter.

TALE OF THE TAPE

**REDSKINS 2011 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 19 322.4 Rushing Offense 31 86.4 Passing Offense 14 236.0 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 11 330.6 Rushing Defense 18 117.9 Passing Defense 12 212.7 **JETS 2011 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 24 314.8 Rushing Offense 24 100.4 Passing Offense 21 214.5 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 8 318.7 Rushing Defense 16 114.1 Passing Defense 7 204.6

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE JETS

Assistant general manager Scott Cohen broke into the NFL with the Redskins, spending seven seasons with the organization working his way up from intern, to training camp director, to scouting administrator and college scout.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer served as quarterbacks coach of the Redskins in 2001. He coached for his father Marty Schottenheimer while in Washington.

Defensive line coach Mark Carrier played safety for the Redskins in 2000.

Wide receivers coach Henry Ellard played wide receiver for the Redskins from 1994-97. He led the Redskins in receptions his first three seasons with the club.

Quarterback Mark Brunell played for the Redskins from 2004-07. He joined the Redskins in March 2004 as part of a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in 35 games with the Redskins, completing 59 percent of his passes for 6,033 yards, 38 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

REDSKINS-JETS NEWS & NOTES

-- How the Redskins' 53-Man Roster Was Built

The Redskins have 21 players on the roster that the team drafted, including each of the first-round draft picks (Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams and Brian Orakpo) of the last three years.

Washington has used free agency to acquire 22 players, including Mike Sellers in 2004, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Rex Grossman in 2010 and Barry Cofield and Stephen Bowen in 2011.

Four Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes cornerback Byron Westbrook, wide receiver Brandon Banks, tight end Logan Paulsen and offensive tackle Willie Smith

The team has acquired six players via trade: Santana Moss (Jets) in 2005, John Beck (Ravens), Jammal Brown (Saints) and Adam Carriker (Rams) in 2010 and Jabar Gaffney (Broncos) and Tim Hightower (Cardinals) in 2011.

-- FedExField Goes Green

The Redskins and NRG Energy are bringing renewable energy to FedExField: new solar power installations have been integrated into the stadium and in the parking lots.

The solar power system will provide a portion of the stadium's electricity needs on game days and can generate enough power to serve all of its electrical needs on non-game days.

NRG is installing three different types of solar panels that together will generate two megawatts of electricity. NRG is covering 850 spaces in the Platinum A1 Parking Lot with 8,000 solar panels.

Not only will the solar panels generate power for the stadium, they provide covered parking to protect fans from inclement weather and enhance the tailgating experience on game days.

The installation will include translucent solar panels, sculptures featuring thin film solar technology and 10 electric vehicle charging stations.

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2011 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts.

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking.

-- Redskins' Strength of Schedule

The Redskins have the NFL's 29th toughest schedule in 2011, according to the NFL. (Or, in other words, the Redskins have the NFL's fourth easiest schedule.)

The Redskins' opponents for the 2011 season produced a 121-135 record last year, a .473 winning percentage.

Only the Arizona Cardinals (.441), Baltimore Ravens (.457) and San Francisco 49ers (.465) have easier schedules than the Redskins.

The Redskins play six games against teams who finished .500 or better in 2010. They play five games against 2010 playoff opponents.

In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have the 15th toughest schedule (.504), the Philadelphia Eagles have the 17th toughest schedule (.504) and the New York Giants have the 23rd toughest schedule.

-- Jets' Stats vs. Redskins

Wide receiver Plaxico Burress has played seven games against the Redskins, all while he was with the New York Giants. He has posted 34 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns in his career against the Redskins. In the last meeting, on Sept. 4, 2008, Burress caught 10 passes for 133 yards.

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson has played just three games against the Redskins in his Hall of Fame career. He has 63 rushing attempts for 298 yards and five touchdowns. His best game was on Nov. 27, 2005, when he rushed 185 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He also caught six passes for 29 yards in that contest.

Linebacker David Harris has played just one game vs. Washington. On Nov. 4, 2007, he totaled 20 tackles (per coaches' stats).

-- Redskins Sack-masters

The Redskins enter Week 13 ranked tied for third in the NFL with 33 sacks.

Linebackers Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan are tied for the Redskins team lead with six sacks apiece. Kerrigan is targeting fellow linebacker Brian Orakpo's rookie record of 11 sacks in 2009. He also has four forced fumbles on the season, tied for second in the NFL.

The Redskins are on pace for 48 sacks in the regular season, which would be the seventh-highest single-season total in franchise history.

The Redskins are tied for third in NFL and first in the NFC in sacks per passing attempt, at 9.62 percent.

-- London Calling

London Fletcher has been one of the NFL's most consistent and productive defensive players throughout his 14-year career.

That continues this season, his fifth in the nation's capital. The 5-foot-10, 245-pound Fletcher has earned Pro Bowl berths each of the last two years.

Fletcher enters this Sunday's game with a streak of 174 consecutive starts, second-best among active players behind Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber (194).

Fletcher has played in 219 consecutive games, which is tied with Barber for most in the league.

Last year also marked the 13th straight in which Fletcher recorded at least 100 tackles, dating back to 1999 when he was in his second season with the St. Louis Rams.

-- 'Rocc'-Star

Sav Rocca, the Redskins' 37-year-old Australian punter, is off to a strong start in his first year in Washington. Overall, he is averaging 45.4 yards per punt.

He is third in the NFL with 20 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Rocca enters Week 11 with a league-best 41.2-yard net punting average, which if maintained would be the highest average in Redskins franchise history. Matt Turk currently hold the single-season record for net punting, having averaged 39.2 net yards in both 1996 and 1997.

"Net is really the team stat that we look at after my punt," Rocca explained. "If I give it as much hang time as possible for these guys to get down there, then they're not going to have any return yards."

Rocca has had just one touchback on his punts this season.

-- Shanahan File

With the Redskins' Week 12 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Shanahan recorded his 164th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 164-120, a .577 winning percentage. That win total is 15th best among all-time NFL head coaches. He surpassed Bill Cowher with the Redskins' Week 2 win over Arizona.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 185-103 record.

Shanahan has won games against every NFL opponent. He is 4-2 all-time against the New York Jets.

-- Grossman And 300

Rex Grossman's 314-yard passing performance in the Redskins' Week 12 win over the Seattle Seahawks was his fifth career 300-yard passing game.

Four of his five 300-yard games have come in his time with the Redskins.

Grossman passed for 322 yards on Dec. 19, 2010 against the Dallas Cowboys, 336 yards on Jan. 2 against the Giants and 305 yards also against the Giants on Sept. 11 to go along with his 314-yard passing performance vs. Seattle.

-- What's Next?

The Redskins host the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 11 at FedExField. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

The Redskins are 6-2 all-time in the regular season against the Patriots. The last meeting was a 52-7 shellacking by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.