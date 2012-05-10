Redskins Launch 80th Anniversary Campaign





On Thursday night, the Washington Redskins kicked off their 80th anniversary celebrations at the Redskins Park indoor training facility.

The event honored the team's rich history, unveiled the 2012 Nike throwback uniforms and announced the year-long Redskins 80th anniversary campaign themed "Hail to our Fans."

Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder, Executive Vice President/Head Coach Mike Shanahan and Executive Vice President/General Manager Bruce Allen commemorated the team's history and launched the season-long celebration, which includes a series of events culminating in the Redskins' homecoming game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 4.

"It is an honor to celebrate the Redskins' rich history, talented alumni and strong traditions in our 80th anniversary campaign," Snyder said. "We are excited to have our loyal fans participate in the '10 For 80' honor and all of our 80th anniversary festivities."

Linebackers Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan unveiled the alternate uniforms at the kickoff event. The throwback jerseys will be worn at two home games this season as a tribute to the team's 80th anniversary milestone. The games will be announced at a later time. The event also featured performances by the Redskins Marching Band and Cheerleaders.

Highlights from the 80th anniversary campaign include:

Voting for the Next '10 For 80':

Redskins alumnus Ken Harvey introduced the "10 For 80" honor at the 80th anniversary kickoff event. Fans can vote for the 10 players that will be selected to join the 70 Greatest Redskins to create the 80 Greatest Redskins of All Time at www.Redskins80th.com. This will mark the first time in Redskins history that fans can vote for the Greatest Redskins of All Time.

80th Anniversary Thank You Tour:

Fans in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., areas will be able to commemorate the team's history when the 80th Anniversary Thank You Tour makes a stop in their hometown. The 80th Anniversary Thank You Tour events bring players, coaches and Redskins personnel to fan friendly pep rallies across the region.

The 80th Anniversary Thank You Tour stops include Prince George's County, Md.; Montgomery County, Md.; Richmond, Va.; Norfolk, Va.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Williamsburg, Va.; Roanoke, Va.; Falls Church, Va.; Chantilly, Va.; Winchester, Va.; Portsmouth, Va.; Harrisonburg, Va.; Shenandoah County, Va.; and many more.

The 80th Anniversary Thank You Tour is also teaming up with local events such as the Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival, the National Independence Day Parade and Prince George's County Festival of Nations, in addition to stopping at the Norfolk Naval Base, Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion.

80th Anniversary Community Giving Program:

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will be awarding a series of grants to local youth-based nonprofit organizations. The targeted grant initiative will help organizations make a deeper impact on the youth in our community.

Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon:

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Redskins Alumni Association will host the 51st annual Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon. Fans and partners can celebrate the burgundy and gold in the Nation's Capital with the entire Redskins team, coaches and alumni. The highly anticipated event is the precursor to the Redskins upcoming 2012 season. The following previous season awards are also announced at the luncheon: Redskins Players of the Year on Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

80th Anniversary Gala:

The team will honor the 80 Greatest Redskins on Friday, Nov. 2 at the 80th Anniversary Homecoming Gala. The Gala kicks off 2012 Redskins Homecoming Weekend and celebrates Redskins alumni. Redskins coaches, players, alumni and members of the team's front office are expected to attend. Proceeds from this event benefit Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation youth programs.

Redskins Alumni Day of Giving:

Redskins' alumni, players, coaches and fans will team up to give back to a local community in need on Saturday, Nov. 3 at a Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation event.

Homecoming Game:

The 80th anniversary campaign will conclude with the homecoming game between the Redskins and Carolina Panthers on Nov. 4. The game will feature an alumni parade with the Redskins Marching Band and Cheerleaders, as well as the introduction of the 80 Greatest Redskins.