Redskins Like The Versatility That Harvey-Clemons And Holsey Offer The Defense

The role could be similar to what safety Su'a Cravens experienced last year, learning the defense in a limited role that will still be a big factor considering the way that offenses are adapting.

"You look around the league and you look at some of these running backs that are getting drafted, you know [Alvin] Kamara and some of these smaller scatbacks that are really good receivers, you better have somebody that can run and cover them and also be able to tackle if they run inside zone or something like that," head coach Jay Gruden said. "We feel like he can do that. [It will] be a good project, and height/weight/speed, he fits all the measurables, we've just got to find a spot for him."

At 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, Harvey-Clemons stressed with the media that he's willing to play anywhere – likely a special teams project, too – and hopes that experience will benefit him down the road.

"I think my strengths are my range and my length and my ability to get to the ball," Harvey-Clemons said. "Some things I need to work on… I would say just small footwork things and staying low out of my break and things like that."

Holsey has similar ability to be versatile, traits that come in handy as teams take stock of their picks and project their rosters.