Redskins Looking To Nip Third Quarter Struggles

In fact, the Redskins have outscored their opponents in the first two quarters by a combined score of 66 to 35, and have had a halftime led in five of their six games this season.

But for whatever reason, the Redskins have struggled coming out to start second halves of games, as they've allowed 46 points and scored just three in third quarters to this point of the season.

Their most difficult third quarter was on Sunday when the Jets scored 20 unanswered out of the break – Washington went into halftime with a 13-10 lead -- and the Redskins wouldn't score again until late in the fourth quarter.

"Coach said start the first half off right," rookie right guard Brandon Scherff said. "He said only worry about the first half, and we came out, we came back to the locker room with a lead, and that third quarter gets us. We have three points in the third quarter. So we've got to change something up in the locker room and just go out and start competing harder and just finish more in the third quarter. Get rolling, so the defense can do their job."

There isn't exactly one select problem creating such havoc for the Redskins in third quarter of games this season.

The offense, defense and even special teams deserve equal blame for the struggles.

"We had some good drives in third quarters, just haven't been very productive," said Jay Gruden, Redskins head coach. "And that's something I've got to address. We have a plan. At halftime we preview the second half plays, we talk to the team, they get rested, we show them what happened in the first half, we talk about our plan moving forward, they're all eager, ready to go, they're fired up. But we haven't gotten much success or results in the third quarter. I don't know. We'll figure it out."