News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Looking To Nip Third Quarter Struggles

Oct 20, 2015 at 03:50 AM
redskins_huddle_jets_615_255.JPG

Through the first six games in 2015, the Redskins have been outscored 46-3 in third quarters this season, a trend they're looking to reverse quickly.

Outside of the New York Giants game in Week 3, the Washington Redskins have clearly been the better team in first halves of games this year.

In fact, the Redskins have outscored their opponents in the first two quarters by a combined score of 66 to 35, and have had a halftime led in five of their six games this season.

But for whatever reason, the Redskins have struggled coming out to start second halves of games, as they've allowed 46 points and scored just three in third quarters to this point of the season.

Their most difficult third quarter was on Sunday when the Jets scored 20 unanswered out of the break – Washington went into halftime with a 13-10 lead -- and the Redskins wouldn't score again until late in the fourth quarter.

"Coach said start the first half off right," rookie right guard Brandon Scherff said. "He said only worry about the first half, and we came out, we came back to the locker room with a lead, and that third quarter gets us. We have three points in the third quarter. So we've got to change something up in the locker room and just go out and start competing harder and just finish more in the third quarter. Get rolling, so the defense can do their job."

There isn't exactly one select problem creating such havoc for the Redskins in third quarter of games this season.

The offense, defense and even special teams deserve equal blame for the struggles.

"We had some good drives in third quarters, just haven't been very productive," said Jay Gruden, Redskins head coach. "And that's something I've got to address. We have a plan. At halftime we preview the second half plays, we talk to the team, they get rested, we show them what happened in the first half, we talk about our plan moving forward, they're all eager, ready to go, they're fired up. But we haven't gotten much success or results in the third quarter. I don't know. We'll figure it out."

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said the team comes out "with good fire" on gamedays, but the third quarter has gotten away from them too often.

Redskins-Jets Highlights (2015, Week 6)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets Oct. 18, 2015, at MetLife Stadium.

No Title
1 / 170
No Title
2 / 170
No Title
3 / 170
No Title
4 / 170
No Title
5 / 170
No Title
6 / 170
No Title
7 / 170
No Title
8 / 170
No Title
9 / 170
No Title
10 / 170
No Title
11 / 170
No Title
12 / 170
No Title
13 / 170
No Title
14 / 170
No Title
15 / 170
No Title
16 / 170
No Title
17 / 170
No Title
18 / 170
No Title
19 / 170
No Title
20 / 170
No Title
21 / 170
No Title
22 / 170
No Title
23 / 170
No Title
24 / 170
No Title
25 / 170
No Title
26 / 170
No Title
27 / 170
No Title
28 / 170
No Title
29 / 170
No Title
30 / 170
No Title
31 / 170
No Title
32 / 170
No Title
33 / 170
No Title
34 / 170
No Title
35 / 170
No Title
36 / 170
No Title
37 / 170
No Title
38 / 170
No Title
39 / 170
No Title
40 / 170
No Title
41 / 170
No Title
42 / 170
No Title
43 / 170
No Title
44 / 170
No Title
45 / 170
No Title
46 / 170
No Title
47 / 170
No Title
48 / 170
No Title
49 / 170
No Title
50 / 170
No Title
51 / 170
No Title
52 / 170
No Title
53 / 170
No Title
54 / 170
No Title
55 / 170
No Title
56 / 170
No Title
57 / 170
No Title
58 / 170
No Title
59 / 170
No Title
60 / 170
No Title
61 / 170
No Title
62 / 170
No Title
63 / 170
No Title
64 / 170
No Title
65 / 170
No Title
66 / 170
No Title
67 / 170
No Title
68 / 170
No Title
69 / 170
No Title
70 / 170
No Title
71 / 170
No Title
72 / 170
No Title
73 / 170
No Title
74 / 170
No Title
75 / 170
No Title
76 / 170
No Title
77 / 170
No Title
78 / 170
No Title
79 / 170
No Title
80 / 170
No Title
81 / 170
No Title
82 / 170
No Title
83 / 170
No Title
84 / 170
No Title
85 / 170
No Title
86 / 170
No Title
87 / 170
No Title
88 / 170
No Title
89 / 170
No Title
90 / 170
No Title
91 / 170
No Title
92 / 170
No Title
93 / 170
No Title
94 / 170
No Title
95 / 170
No Title
96 / 170
No Title
97 / 170
No Title
98 / 170
No Title
99 / 170
No Title
100 / 170
No Title
101 / 170
No Title
102 / 170
No Title
103 / 170
No Title
104 / 170
No Title
105 / 170
No Title
106 / 170
No Title
107 / 170
No Title
108 / 170
No Title
109 / 170
No Title
110 / 170
No Title
111 / 170
No Title
112 / 170
No Title
113 / 170
No Title
114 / 170
No Title
115 / 170
No Title
116 / 170
No Title
117 / 170
No Title
118 / 170
No Title
119 / 170
No Title
120 / 170
No Title
121 / 170
No Title
122 / 170
No Title
123 / 170
No Title
124 / 170
No Title
125 / 170
No Title
126 / 170
No Title
127 / 170
No Title
128 / 170
No Title
129 / 170
No Title
130 / 170
No Title
131 / 170
No Title
132 / 170
No Title
133 / 170
No Title
134 / 170
No Title
135 / 170
No Title
136 / 170
No Title
137 / 170
No Title
138 / 170
No Title
139 / 170
No Title
140 / 170
No Title
141 / 170
No Title
142 / 170
No Title
143 / 170
No Title
144 / 170
No Title
145 / 170
No Title
146 / 170
No Title
147 / 170
No Title
148 / 170
No Title
149 / 170
No Title
150 / 170
No Title
151 / 170
No Title
152 / 170
No Title
153 / 170
No Title
154 / 170
No Title
155 / 170
No Title
156 / 170
No Title
157 / 170
No Title
158 / 170
No Title
159 / 170
No Title
160 / 170
No Title
161 / 170
No Title
162 / 170
No Title
163 / 170
No Title
164 / 170
No Title
165 / 170
No Title
166 / 170
No Title
167 / 170
No Title
168 / 170
No Title
169 / 170
No Title
170 / 170
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sometimes they rebound in the fourth quarter, but like the Jets game, that hasn't always happened.

"It's unfortunate," Kerrigan said. "We put ourselves in good position at half to win the game. To have those kinds of third quarters is tough."

Guard Spencer Long said as professionals, the Redskins have certainly experienced their own highs and lows over the courses of their careers.

Collectively, though, they must find a way to get out of the third quarter rut they're in together.

"A lot of us have been playing a lot of football in our lives and it's not like we're coming out there lulling, but it just seems like some stuff didn't go our way," Long said. "We've just got to come out and execute better in the third quarter. Just make sure we're staying up at half time and coming out with a fire under us."

The Redskins will look to turn around their early second half struggles on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.

For what it's worth, the Buccaneers have also struggled in the third quarter at times this season, twice not scoring in the quarter in their five regular season games.

"It's not for lack of emphasis. It's not for lack of awareness, but for whatever reason, it's not happening," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "That's something we want to improve upon because if you can't play all four quarters at a high level, you're going to have a hard time winning. We've shown what we're capable of when we are firing on all cylinders, so it's so important to not let that third quarter slip."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising