Redskins Lose Strother, Sign CB Banks

The Redskins lost practice squad linebacker Billy Strother to the Miami Dolphins this week and have replaced him with defensive back Korey Banks, a versatile defender who can also play special teams. He will wear jersey No. 32.

Banks, 5-10 and 188 pounds, spent the last two training camps with the Miami Dolphins, but was released at the end of preseason both years.

He played his collegiate ball at Mississippi State after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. With the Bulldogs, he started all 23 games at cornerback and concluded his career with 93 tackles, seven interceptions, 26 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.