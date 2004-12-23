Redskins Lose Strother, Sign CB Banks

The Redskins lost practice squad linebacker Billy Strother to the Miami Dolphins this week and have replaced him with defensive back Korey Banks, a versatile defender who can also play special teams. He will wear jersey No. 32.
Banks, 5-10 and 188 pounds, spent the last two training camps with the Miami Dolphins, but was released at the end of preseason both years.
He played his collegiate ball at Mississippi State after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. With the Bulldogs, he started all 23 games at cornerback and concluded his career with 93 tackles, seven interceptions, 26 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Banks is the cousin of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin, former Dolphins running back Autry Denson and former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks (who spent the 2003 training camp with the Redskins). He is originally from Boynton Beach, Fla.