Game Balls: Three Standout Players In The Redskins' Loss To The Packers

Game Ball No. 2: Outside Linebacker Ryan Anderson

Anderson is a proven run stopper, but he hasn't contributed much as a pass rusher since the Redskins took him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In fact, he has just three sacks in 39 career games.

Anderson recorded the fourth sack of his career in the second quarter on Sunday, and he did far more than just corral Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As Anderson approached Rodgers, he swung at the ball to force a fumble and then recovered his own strip sack at the Washington 40-yard line.

What once looked like another Green Bay score was now a momentum builder for the Redskins, who scored their first touchdown on the previous drive, and one of the best plays of Anderson's young career.